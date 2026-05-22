APC Releases Procedures for Presidential Primary

•Says primaries hold in 8,809 wards nationwide

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the procedure for the presidential primaries scheduled to hold on May 23, 2026.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, in a notice issued Thursday revealed that the ruling party would choose its candidate via direct primary.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu who is seeking re-election for his second term in office is being challenged by Stanley Osifo for the plum job.

He said the direct primary would be held in each of the 8,809 wards across the country.

Basiru added that all registered members of the party shall be eligible to vote for the presidential aspirant of their choice in each of the 8,609 wards In the country.

He noted: “The direct primary will be held in each of the 8,809 wards.

“Results for each ward comprised of the 774 Local Governments will be collated by the Local Government Collation Officer to be appom;nted by the State Coordinator and Collation Officer appointed by the National Working Committee.

“The organisation of conduct of the direct primary in each of the 36 state and the FCT shall be the responsibétty by the State Coordinator and Collation Officer who shall also collate the results of the all the local governments in the state and present same to the Presidential Primary Election Committee in Abuja, FCT on 24 May, 2026.

“The Provisions of the “Procedure for the Conduct of Direct and Consensus Mode of Primaries” earlier issued and forwarded to the independent National Electoral Committee under the cover of a letter dated 15 May, 2026 with reference No: APC/NHOQ/INEC/PRYS-DOCS/01-05/26 shail also apply mutatis mutandis.”

However, Basiru said the party has appointed former Senate President, Ayim Pius Anyim as chairman of the presidential election committee, while Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Udo Udoma , Ms. Grace Layoye-Ponle, Idris Wada, Jolly Nyame are members and Sani Sanusi is the Secretary.

The party revealed that Governors of the party are appointed coordinators in their respective states, while Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ben Kalu was appointed as coordinator for Abia state, Senator Phillip Aduda was appointed coordinator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Senator Teslim Folarin was appointed coordinator for Oyo state, Gboyega Oyetola was appointed as Coordinator for Osun state, senator Uche Ekwunife is appointed coordinator for Anambra and Hon. Yakubu Dogara appointed coordinator for Bauschi state.