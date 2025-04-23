Spice 360 Appoints Biodun Adefila as New MD

Spice 360, one of Nigeria’s foremost integrated marketing communications agencies, has appointed Biodun Adefila as managing director (MD) and Rotimi Ade-Onojobi as creative director.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, were conveyed through a letter signed by the Board of Directors of the agency.

According to the leadership of the board, the appointments signal a bold new chapter in Spice 360’s journey toward strategic growth, creative excellence and industry leadership.

It further stated that the appointments underscore the agency’s commitment to delivering impactful brand solutions and fostering a culture of innovation in an increasingly dynamic marketing landscape.

Until her appointment, Adefila previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SO&U Limited, where she oversaw transformative campaigns for leading brands such as Guinness Nigeria, GTBank, Unilever, P&G and Access Bank among others.

Adefila holds an MBA from the University of Liverpool and an Advanced Management Programme certification from Lagos Business School. She is also a former board member of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and a recipient of numerous industry accolades, including Outstanding Advertising Personality of the Year (Marketing Edge, 2020) and one of the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Marketing Communications (Brand Communicator, 2023).

She is a distinguished advertising business leader with over two decades of experience, bringing a wealth of expertise in brand management, strategic planning and operational leadership across diverse industries.

At Spice 360, Adefila will lead the agency’s business strategy, operations, and client partnerships, steering the team toward market leadership and sustainable innovation across the Sub-Saharan African region.

Known for his story telling prowess, brand-building acumen, and innovative campaign execution, Ade-Onojobi joins Spice 360 with over a decade of cross-platform creative leadership to his new role. He has led groundbreaking work for brands like Heineken, Nestlé, Airtel, ABInBev, Skyy Vodka and Access Bank.

Most recently, Ade-Onojobi served as Head of Brand and Design at BOGO Beverages, where he successfully launched and grew the presence of brands such as Bottega Italian Sparkling Wine and BOGO Charger Energy Drink. He has also held key creative roles at Monument Distillers, Livespot Group, RedWolf (Ark Group) and DIJO Group—driving high-impact campaigns such as the Livespot X Festival with Cardi B and Be the Hero for Hero Lager.

A graduate of Computer Science from Olabisi Onabanjo University with advanced creative training from Orange Academy, Ade-Onojobi brings a unique fusion of technical insight and creative flair to the agency. In his new role, he will lead the creative vision and execution across digital, traditional, and experiential platforms—crafting compelling brand narratives that connect with today’s consumers.

Spice 360, a young and agile agency, is uniquely wired to proffer dedicated marketing communications to discerning partners such as the Tolaram Group among others. Last year, the agency was ranked 4th most creative agency in Nigeria at the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival, (LAIF), Nigeria’s foremost advertising award.