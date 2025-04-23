Average Cost of Cooking Jollof Rice Surges by 19.7% as Hunger Worsens 

Peter Uzoho

The cost of cooking jollof rice in Nigeria has spiked significantly in the last 6 months as the cost of preparing the country’s staple food rose to an average of N25,436 in March 2025 from N21,300 in September 2024, representing a 19 per cent surge.

Several factors have contributed to the cost fluctuations, as increases have been observed in the prices of key ingredients such as pepper, onions, turkey, beef, and rice, while other items have remained at persistently high prices.

SBM Intelligence, an Africa-focused geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm, revealed this in its latest SBM Jollof Index titled, “Staple Under Stress,” which tracked the cost movement from Q4 2024-Q1 2025.

The SBM Jollof Index tracks the cost of preparing jollof rice, a staple dish, and uses it as an indicator of food price fluctuations in Nigeria.

In the report seen by THISDAY, protein, in particular, remained a major contributor to the overall cost, with turkey now costing between N8,000 and N10,500 per kilo, a substantial increase from the N1,500 to N1,700 it cost in 2016.

The SBM analysts pointed out that the ongoing conflict in the country’s food-producing regions has disrupted supply chains, while high transportation and

energy costs have further driven up prices.

“For instance, petrol prices have remained elevated, and electricity tariffs for Band A users have increased, adding to household financial strain. Insecurity continues to be a pressing concern, with incidents such as the killing of farmers in Benue, Borno and Plateau States disrupting agricultural activities and limiting the local food supply,” the report said.

The report compared the cost of preparing a pot of jollof rice for a family of five across 13 markets in Nigeria from September 2024 to March 2025.

Despite temporary stability in some areas during late 2024, the SBM report said food prices surged in most markets by early 2025.

It added, “the national average rose by 19.7 per cent, increasing from N21,300 in September to N25,486 in March, highlighting worsening food inflation and its deepening impact on household nutrition and spending.”

The report posited that most markets recorded significant increases over the past six months.

It said Port Harcourt led with a staggering 55.1 per cent rise, from N20,400 to N31,650, indicating acute supply challenges and inflation shocks in the South-South.

This, it explained, might be due to the region’s state of emergency and political disruptions.

Kano, the report said, experienced a similar spike of 53.8 per cent, increasing from N19,020 to N29,250, likely driven by ongoing insecurity and rising transportation costs.

According to the report, Bauchi experienced a sharp increase of 34.9 per cent, rising from N23,470 to N31,650, which reflects continued pressure on northern supply chains.

“The Trade Fair Market in Lagos also saw a 21.2 per cent rise (N18,550 to N22,491), signalling persistent inflation in urban centres. In Calabar Municipal, prices climbed by 12.0 per cent, while Balogun Market increased by 9.2 per cent, and Awka rose by 11.4 per cent, all pointing to region-specific supply disruptions and transportation challenges,” it noted.

However, the report stated that Abuja’s markets experienced moderate yet concerning increases, saying the price in Wuse II climbed by 7.8 per cent, from N28,300 to N30,500, while in Nyanya, it rose by 7.6 per cent, from N25,920 to N27,900.

“Although these increases are not as steep, they underline the ongoing decline in food affordability in Nigeria’s capital,” the report pointed out.

Meanwhile, the report noted that a few markets experienced slight price declines, citing Bodija Market that saw a drop of 1.1 per cent, from N21,170 to N20,930, while

Dugbe Market remained relatively stable, with a decrease of 0.5 per cent from N21,670 to N21,560. It said these marginal corrections reflect improved local harvests.

The report further read, “Between September 2024 and March 2025, food inflation persisted across Nigeria, with notable spikes in the North and South-South regions. The surge in jollof rice preparation costs highlights broader systemic challenges such as fuel price increases, insecurity, transport disruptions, and climate-related supply shocks. For many families, especially in cities like Port Harcourt, Kano, and Bauchi, affording a basic meal is becoming increasingly difficult, signalling a critical need for targeted interventions in food supply stabilisation and market monitoring.”

Still in northern Nigeria, the reoort observed continued volatility in the costs of preparing a pot of jollof rice in Abuja’s Nyanya and Wuse II markets during the period.

In Nyanya, for instance, it said prices increased from N25,920 in September 2024 to N27,900 in March 2025, representing a rise of 7.6 per cent.

“Meanwhile, costs in Wuse II rose sharply, from N28,300 to N30,500, marking a 7.8 per cent increase,” it stated.

While the most dramatic increases occurred toward the end of 2024, the report maintained that the early months of 2025 experienced some mild fluctuations but no significant reversal.

This trend, it noted, underscored the ongoing struggle of urban and peri-urban families to keep up with food inflation in Nigeria’s capital region.

“In Nyanya, prices rose by 7.5 per cent from September to October (N25,920 to N27,870), followed by a further 7.9 per cent increase in November, peaking at N30,070. A correction occurred in January 2025 with an 11 per cent decline, bringing the price down to N26,750. From there, prices gradually climbed again, rising by 3.7 per cent in February and 0.7 per cent in March. As families in both urban centres and outlying areas struggle to adapt, the data emphasised the need for targeted market interventions and more resilient food supply systems in the Northcentral region,” it said.

The SBM report stated that the largest spike occurred between November and January, reflecting a surge in key ingredient prices and ongoing regional challenges affecting food affordability in the Northeast.

A month-by-month breakdown reveals a 16.1 per cent increase from September to October, rising from N23,470 to N27,250.

“Prices climbed another 11 per cent in November to N30,250, before rising more moderately by 3.0 per cent in January to N31,150. February saw a small 1.1 per cent uptick to N31,500, followed by a marginal increase of 0.5 per cent in March, where prices settled at N31,650. While the pace of increase slowed slightly in early 2025, there were no signs of reversal or stabilisation, suggesting persistent inflationary pressure.

“The surge is closely tied to major increases in essential ingredients: Turkey (1kg), vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, pepper, rice, and onions. In contrast, items like salt and

tomatoes remained relatively stable in cost but were insufficient to offset the price impact of protein and oil components,” the report said.

It further said, “This sustained price increase reflects the ongoing impact of insecurity, inadequate transportation infrastructure, and regional market isolation in the Northeast. Bauchi continues to face supply disruptions that render staple meals like jollof rice increasingly inaccessible to many families.

“The rise in the cost of beef and poultry is particularly troubling, as it impacts

protein consumption for lower-income households. The cost of preparing a pot of jollof rice in Kano steeply and continuously rose from September 2024 to March 2025. The

price increased from N19,020 in September to N29,250 in March, representing an overall increase of 53.8 per cent over six months. The surge is closely linked to significant increases in transportation and in the prices of essential ingredients: turkey (1kg), vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, pepper, rice, and onions.

“The data reveals a significant upward trend in the cost of preparing a pot of jollof rice in the Southeast region between September 2024 and March 2025. In Onitsha Market, prices increased from N19,400 in September to N22,550 in March, representing a 16.2 per cent rise over six n months. In Awka, the price rose from N20,430 to N22,750, marking an 11.3 per cent increase during the same period. These increases reflect a reversal from the previous quarter’s slight price relief, indicating renewed inflationary pressure in the region.”

According to the report, amonth-by-month breakdown shows that Onitsha recorded an 11.3 per cent rise in October, followed by a 1.4 per cent increase in November and a further 6.0 per cent jump by January 2025, with prices then dipping.

The Jollof Index highlighted a deepening and multifaceted food crisis across West Africa, where persistent price volatility, climate shocks, and economic instability continue to erode food security for millions.

In Nigeria, it reiterated that the national average cost of preparing jollof rice surged by 19 per cent between September 2024 and March 2025, with regional disparities highlighting the disproportionate impact of insecurity, climate shocks, and logistical bottlenecks.

“The Northeast and South-South regions, particularly markets like Bauchi and Port Harcourt, experienced the sharpest increases, exacerbating food

insecurity for vulnerable populations,” it added.