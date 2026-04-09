Katsina Approves Resettlement Packages for 1,662 Youth Craft Village Graduates

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 2025 resettlement packages for 1,662 graduates of the Katsina Youth Craft Village across the three senatorial zones of Katsina, Daura and Malumfashi.

The Commissioner for Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Hon. Muhammad Sani Ali, who disclosed this while briefing journalists after the council meeting, said the initiative is part of the government’s strategic efforts to empower youths and promote self-reliance.

He explained that the resettlement packages, which include starter packs for various trades, are designed to support beneficiaries in establishing their own businesses and becoming economically independent.

“This initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to empowering youths through skills acquisition and the provision of starter packs to enable them become self-reliant and reduce youth restiveness,” he stated.

The initiative aligns with the administration’s broader agenda of enhancing youth development, reducing unemployment, and fostering sustainable economic growth across the state.