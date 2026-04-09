Mark: No Cause for Alarm in ADC As Leaders Protest, Question INEC’s Legitimacy

• Atiku, Amaechi, Aregbesola, Kwankwaso, Obi, others join demonstration

•Ex-Anambra gov asks Nigerians to join party to reject one-party state, defend democracy

• Yilwatda: ADC, others that can’t manage their affairs can’t be trusted with Nigeria

•Says ruling party not afraid of competition

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has assured members of the party and Nigerians, in general, that there is no cause for concern regarding the recent challenges of the party, as the situation is handled and everything is under control. The comments were contained in a statement he issued to commemorate his 78th birthday.

Mark’s remarks came as ADC leaders protested at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja yesterday, questioning the legitimacy of the electoral umpire, and demanding the resignation or sack of its chairman, Professor Josh Amupitan.

The protest drew the full weight of the party’s leadership, including Mark; National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and leader of Kwankwasiya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,.

But mocking the opposition protest, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said opposition parties that could not manage their internal affairs could not be trusted with the delicate task of governing a complex federation like Nigeria.

Mark, in the press statement to celebrate his 78th birthday, said challenges were a natural part of any growing institution.

“What is important is our collective resolve to overcome them,” he added. He assured that the leadership of ADC was united, determined, and focused on strengthening the party and upholding democratic values.

The ADC national chairman stated, “Let me reiterate that we are fully committed to the survival of democracy and the development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“We will continue to work tirelessly, guided by discipline, integrity, and patriotism, to ensure that our democratic institutions are preserved and that the dividends of democracy reach all our people”

Mark said at 78 he had been inspired more than ever to contribute his quota to national unity, peace, and progress. He appreciated God for the gift of life, grace, and the journey of 78 years.

“I am deeply thankful for His protection, guidance, and countless blessings over the years,” he said.

The former senate president also appreciated his family members for their love, patience, and support, adding that their encouragement has been a constant source of strength to him.

ADC Leaders Protest at INEC Headquarters, Escalate Call for Amupitan’s Resignation

ADC intensified its confrontation with INEC at a high-profile protest by its leaders at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

In a symbolic act of defiance, the party opened the protest by singing Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots.”

Shortly after, the party marched to the INEC headquarters in Abuja, where it delivered a strongly-worded letter to the INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, demanding his immediate resignation or removal from office.

In the letter dated April 8, 2026, the party laid out a series of grave allegations, legal and constitutional arguments, and political warnings.

The letter signed by the national chairman, Mark, and national secretary, Aregbesola, was handed over to an INEC official at the commission’s head-office.

They included the call for immediate resignation or removal of Amupitan.

“The ADC did not hedge its position. It made a direct and unequivocal demand: the INEC Chairman must either resign immediately or be removed,” the opposition party demanded.

ADC said its demand for Amupitan’s resignation was not as a political disagreement, but a matter of institutional integrity, citing alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, and clear violations of constitutional boundaries.

In its view, the credibility of INEC itself was now at stake.

At the heart of the letter was an allegation that INEC, under Amupitan’s leadership, was no longer acting as a neutral umpire.

ADC stated that the commission’s actions and correspondence suggested alignment with factional interests within the party. ADC warned that this undermined public trust in the electoral process and raised fears about the fairness of future elections.

The party took issue with what it called the chairman’s attempt to interpret court rulings in public.

ADC said that crossed a constitutional line, stressing that only the judiciary has the authority to interpret its judgements.

According to ADC, any attempt by INEC to interpret court judgements, especially in a way that appears partisan, amounts to a breach of the doctrine of separation of powers.

Beyond the immediate dispute, ADC placed INEC’s actions in a broader democratic context. It warned that interference in the internal affairs of political parties, or the elevation of factional actors, threatened the foundation of Nigeria’s multi-party system. The party described this as not just improper, but also dangerous to democratic pluralism.

ADC further rejected the legitimacy of individuals claiming leadership outside its recognised structure.

It pointed out that such individuals had previously participated in party processes that dissolved the former leadership.

As a result, the party said any attempt to now rely on the same authority was contradictory and legally untenable.

To strengthen its case, ADC laid out a detailed timeline of its internal decisions in 2025.

It highlighted its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) meetings that were attended by INEC officials, properly documented, and formally communicated to the commission.

The party emphasised that INEC itself had acknowledged those processes and even reflected the new leadership on its official portal, reinforcing its claim to legitimacy.

ADC’s Letter Concluded with Clear Escalation Pathway, Obi Declares

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, warned that INEC’s failure to meet ADC’s demands, as contained in its protest letter, would trigger a coordinated response, including judicial proceedings and broader civic action.

It was a signal that the party was prepared to take the battle beyond correspondence, to both legal and public arenas.

“This letter marks a significant escalation in tensions between the ADC and INEC, moving from procedural disputes to a direct challenge to institutional authori-ty,” he said.

Obi urged Nigerians to join ADC to reject one-party state and defend the country’s democracy

Obi made the call on X, yesterday, where he urged citizens to unite in defence of democratic values.

He stated, “We, members and leaders of the ADC, and other well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy, are saying that our democracy must not be killed.

“We say NO to a one-party system and for that, today, we’re calling out Nigerians who believe in unity, peace, and security of our country to join us as we defend democracy in our land.”

Dasuki: Amupitan’s INEC a Threat to Nigeria’s Democracy

The member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, accused INEC under Amupitan of becoming a threat to Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

Dasuki made the statement while joining ADC in Sokoto State, citing the commission’s alleged collusion with those plotting to stifle opposition parties and turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

The lawmaker’s decision to join ADC came amid a wave of defections from other parties, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dasuki’s former party.

He cited PDP’s protracted leadership crisis as reason for his exit, stating that the party’s capacity to function effectively as an opposition platform has been weakened.

Dasuki specifically pointed to INEC’s refusal to recognise the Mark leadership of ADC as evidence of the commission’s plot to stifle opposition.

He stated, “The refusal to recognise legitimate leadership within opposition parties is not accidental. It is part of a broader, well-orchestrated plan to weaken alternative voices and ensure that only one party remains viable ahead of 2027.”

The lawmaker warned that if left unchecked, such tendencies could reverse Nigeria’s democratic gains.

He called on citizens, civil society organisations, and the international community to defend democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law.

“We must rise collectively to resist any attempt to derail our democracy. Nigeria belongs to all of us, not to a select few seeking to monopolise power,” Dasuki declared.

Yilwatda: ADC, Others That Can’t Manage Their Affairs Can’t Be Trusted with Nigeria

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other parties that could not manage their internal affairs, reconcile tendencies, enforce discipline, or build consensus, could not be trusted with the delicate task of governing Nigeria. Yilwatda stated this known in Abuja while speaking on key issues affecting the social, political and economic management of the country.

The chairman, in a statement by his Special Adviser of Media and Communications Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, insisted that in a period of national transition and democratic consolidation, Nigeria could not afford to gamble its future on confusion, instability, or politically disoriented alternatives.

Commenting on the internal crises currently ravaging the main opposition parties, Yilwatda said the situation was a clear and disturbing reflection of their lack of preparedness for national leadership.

He stated, “The persistent implosions, factional wars, legal battles, ego clashes and ideological emptiness that define many opposition parties today are not just political setbacks, but warning signs of deeper structural weakness and managerial incompetence,”

Yilwatda claimed that it would be dangerous and politically irresponsible for Nigerians to hand over the future of the country to political actors who had repeatedly shown that they could not maintain order within their own house.

He added, “A party that cannot govern itself cannot govern Nigeria. If a political platform is constantly trapped in self-inflicted crisis, consumed by internal sabotage, and weakened by poor management, it simply has no business asking Nigerians for the mandate to lead this country.

“While political parties must comply with the law and electoral regulations, the APC preference is always to defeat its opponents at the ballot box and not in backroom arrangements, procedural traps or legal technicalities.”

The chairman emphasised that true democratic legitimacy came from earned victory, not engineered outcomes, and that history was kinder to leaders and parties whose mandates were clearly validated by the people.

He stated, “Victory is sweeter when it is earned. It is more legitimate when it is freely given by the people. As a party, we believe that the strongest mandate is one secured through persuasion, performance, organisation and political engagement.”

The APC national chairman said Nigerians must be discerning enough to separate noise from capacity, propaganda from preparation, and opportunism from genuine leadership.

He stressed that the ruling party remained the only truly national, deeply structured, ideologically resilient and electorally durable political platform capable of delivering on the present aspirations and future expectations of Nigerians.

He stated that APC had over time demonstrated the institutional maturity, national spread, political discipline, and administrative capacity required to manage the complex demands of a nation as large, diverse, and strategically important as Nigeria.

He said the party was not merely preparing for the next election cycle, but was actively working to deepen governance, strengthen democratic culture, improve public trust, and build a stronger foundation for national development.

Yilwatda maintained that while governance naturally came with pressures, contestations and difficult decisions, APC remained committed to supporting policies and reforms that will place Nigeria on the path of long-term stability, productivity and prosperity.

He stated that the task before the current administration was not a cosmetic one, but a serious nation-building responsibility that required courage, patience, sacrifice, and political steadiness.

Yilwatda said, “The All Progressives Congress is not an ad hoc coalition held together by convenience. It is a tested and enduring political machine, built on structure, spread, experience and the capacity to respond to the real needs of Nigerians.

“We are the only party with the institutional strength and national reach to carry the weight of both the present and the future of this country.”

Yilwatda stated that APC, as the governing party, fully understood the weight of the historic obligation and would continue to provide the political backbone required to sustain reforms and deliver democratic dividends to Nigerians.

He added that while APC continued to evolve, reform and strengthen its internal processes, many opposition parties remained trapped in a cycle of instability that made them unfit for serious democratic competition.

He further said a repositioned and confident APC was not afraid of political competition and did not seek victory through the technical disqualification of opponents.

Yilwatda said APC believed in democratic contest, popular legitimacy, and the power of persuasion, adding that the party derives greater strength and credibility when it wins elections through the trust and support of the Nigerian people.

On the current security situation in the country, Yilwatda described the new phase in the trial of over 500 terrorism-related suspects as a major demonstration of state seriousness, institutional resolve, and respect for the rule of law.

He said the development marked an important shift in the national security architecture, from merely announcing arrests to ensuring judicial accountability and lawful consequences for acts of terror and violent criminality.

According to him, this is not just a security story but also a governance story, a rule-of-law story, and a public trust story.

He explained that for citizens to have confidence in the state, they must see that criminal acts were not only confronted militarily, but also prosecuted credibly and transparently within the framework of the law.

Yilwatda stated, “What we are seeing is movement beyond arrests towards institutional accountability. That matters greatly. It shows that the Tinubu administration is not only fighting insecurity on the battlefield, but also in the courtroom, in the intelligence space, and within the wider framework of state institutions.”