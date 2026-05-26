Inauguration of the 9th INC NEC and Renewed Clamour for Additional States, LG Creation

On the 14th May, 2026, the ninth National Executive Council of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) was inaugurated following the expiration of the tenure of the last exco. However, the clamour for additional states and more local government areas in Bayelsa State continues. Adedayo Akinwale reports

It is a known historical fact that the southern and northern protectorate of Nigeria were amalgamated in 1914 by Lord Frederick Lugard. In spite of the fusion of the country which happened 112 years ago, it is not unusual to see social political organisations peculiar to some ethnic nationalities advancing their interests through various social-cultural organisations in the Nigeria political scene.

For instance, there is Northern Elders Forum (NEF) — established to protect the interests of the North, Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) — also berthed to champion the interests of Yoruba people; Ohaneze Ndigbo — came into being to advocate for the interests of the Igbos and the Ijaw National Congress (INC) — advance and protects the interests of the Ijaw nation.

The Ijaw people, also known as the Izon are an indigenous ethnic group numbering over 15 million, predominantly inhabiting the riverine Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The Ijaw is regarded as the fourth or fifth largest ethnic group in the country

As of 2024, Ijaw population is estimated to be approximately 14.39 million, accounting for 6.1 per cent of Nigeria’s 233.9 million people, placing them as the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria.

The INC was established in 1991 to foster Ijaw national consciousness, providing platforms for debating sectional challenges such as environmental degradation from oil extraction and unequal revenue allocation, and negotiating on par with other Nigerian ethnic blocs.

Nevertheless, the SMU-TUNS playground, Warri was a beehive of activities last Thursday during the inauguration of the new national executive council of the Ijaw INC. Among those inaugurated were: High Chief MacDonald Igbadiwei, President; Dr. Okubokeme Tuodolo; Vice President 1; Rose Obuoforibo, Vice President 2; Kennedy Odiowei, Vice President 3; and Dr Ayanate Kio, Secretary.

They were elected at the INC national convention which took place at the Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, in April 2026.

The formal inauguration signalled the end of the five-year tenure of immediate past President of the INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba.

Dignitaries that grace the occasion were: the Chairman of Tantita Security Services, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, top traditional rulers, federal and state lawmakers, top government officials, officials of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), among others.

The outgoing INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, while speaking at the event recalled that himself and 13 other members on 30th of April, 2021 were elected to lead Ijaw Nation for five years, and they were inaugurated on 14th of May 2021 as the 8th NEC of INC.

He explained that his exco met INC in comatose seven years before they came on board. He said they were able to make remarkable progress.

Okaba pointed out that the 8th NEC ensured a paradigm shift from lamentation to constructive engagement, saying the INC now has international visibility.

He noted: “INC has become an international brand. I’m also very proud to say that today, I feel the fulfilment of a promise I made, which is to extricate the INC from some persons who feel that the Ijaw Nation belongs to them. Some self-styled elites who think that if they are not there, the Ijaw cannot make progress.

“Today, INC belongs to everybody because in the Ijaw land, nobody is more Ijaw than the other person. The INC is the highest body. Nobody dictates to the INC. You can give advice, yes, but the leadership has the responsibility of putting all the options together and taking a decision in the best interest of the Ijaw Nation. It is the Ijaw nation that decides, not even me. No other person takes the decision of the Ijaw Nation.”

“The exco has mentioned quite a number of challenges, but the good thing is that the election that was held on the 13th of April was sanctioned by the Ijaw people. Over 600 delegates from all across the Ijaw nation voted. It is incumbent on exco and the electorate to ensure that those persons are sworn in.

“Yes, there are also other challenges about this swearing-in occasion. Weighing all the options, it is better to swear- in those who have been voted for, so that they can carry on the leadership of the Ijaw Nation and address whatever concerns are before us today.”

“And I’ve told some persons who have been planning coups to take over the Ijaw nation that were even interested in becoming president, the process is simple, go and buy the form and go and contest the election. Passing through the back door is not permitted. We have defended this mantle and I will hand it over today, ceremoniously, to Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei who will continue from where I stopped.”

Moreso, the former President urged the new

leadership to consolidate in the progress made by the 8th exco and but should endeavour to correct the mistakes made too.

Okaba further urged the new exco to consolidate on some of the cardinal programmes of the 8th NEC — which include leveraging on the registration of INC as a member of the United Nations un-represented People’s Council.

“We have a seat in that body. INC will not pass through anybody to communicate its concerns to anybody. We’ll be there to discuss the issues in the same way this NEC had engagement with the European Union, with other agencies in France, in Britain, in so many places, and so on.

“At the same time, I also want to charge you to consider the Ijaw quest for additional states and more local government areas in Bayelsa State as a major concern. It’s a battle you must continue,” Okaba added.

In his speech, INC President, Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei said his administration would focus on addressing the critical challenges facing the Ijaw nation — Unity of the Ijaw nation will make the INC work for every member, not just a select few.

According to him, Today is a very historic day and moment in the sense that the first INC congress, where the pioneer president, Joshua Fumudoh, was elected, was in the Western Zone. And that was on November 23, 1991. Today, history has come to stand that the Western Zone should be the one to accommodate, to host, to celebrate the 9th INC president and the executive members.

“It is a historic moment in the life of our great Ijaw nation. It is a day that reminds us that leadership is not about power, but about service. Not about personal ambition, but about sacrifice for the collective destiny of our people. Thank you for the trust you have placed in me and this new executive team. And we shall not take this mandate lightly. We will extend our rights and our fellowship to all of them and together, we can build a better Ijaw nation,” he noted.

Igbadiwei assured that his administration would continue to build on the foundation laid by the previous administration of INC.

The president said while their land is richly blessed with natural resources and is responsible for over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, Ijaw people are not in control of these resources.

Instead, he noted, Ijaw people continue to face marginalisation, environmental degradation, and political exclusion, while their language is gradually eroding, whereas many of the youths, despite being educated, remain unemployed.

He said: “Our unity is continually being tested. These are not mere accusations. They are a call to action. Every policy and programme will be measured by one question, by Ijaw people. They will ask, does it improve the lives and experiences of our people? Far beyond that, we will create opportunities for modern skill acquisitions, networking with our neighbours and development partners, a sustainable impact that will endure beyond our time.

“We shall pursue, to a logical conclusion, the creation of Toru-Ebe State and Oil River State in order to create more political space and address the marginalisation of Ijaw people, especially in Edo and in Ondo states.”

In addition, Igbadiwei pointed out that Bayelsa State, the only homogeneous state and a proud symbol of their shared heritage, continues to face a narrowing political, economical and social landscape.

He emphasised despite persistent calls and sustained advocacy for the expansion of its local government structure from eight local governments to 24 local governments in Bayelsa State.

On marginalisation of Ijaw people in Akwa Ibom, the president assured that they would explore all lawful means to seek redress and ensure justice, fairness and rightful recognitions of Ijaw people in Ibeno as the host community to Mobil producing Nigeria Unlimited, Conoil producing Limited, now Seplat Energy Plc is achieved.

Bearing his mind on Warri Federal Constituency Ward Delineation, Igbadiwei said the Ijaw nation will not remain silent in the pursuit of the enforcement of the judgement of the Supreme Court regarding more delineation in the Warri Federal constituency.

The high point of the event was when the president fulfilled his promise by donating 30 seater bus to Western Zone, one to Central Zone and one to the Eastern Zone. Similarly, four 18-seater buses were given to Lagos, Abuja chapter, Akure chapter and the Benin chapters of the United Nations.

“To our contestants, I would like to use this medium to invite all of you to join us as we work together to build the Ijaw nation of our dreams. The task ahead will not be easy but it will certainly be important. Let history remember this generation as the generation that united the Ijaw nation.

“This is the time for a new beginning because a new Ijaw nation is possible, a new INC is possible. A time to heal old wounds, a time to restore confidence among ourselves, a time to speak with one united voice for the future of the Ijaw nation,” the President said.