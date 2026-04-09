Tinubu: Lagos Has Raised Bar in Quality Project Delivery

• Unveils bridge, multi-storey offices

• Sanwo-Olu: We’ve solved major bottlenecks in traffic management, land administration

Segun James





President Bola Tinubu yesterday spoke proudly of his vision for the sustained development of Lagos, a state he governed for eight years, 1999-2007, during which he laid the foundation for its modernisation.

Tinubu inaugurated the newly constructed Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, which he had envisioned during his time as Governor of Lagos State in 2002, but was now delivered by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The bridge, a 5.04-kilometre transport corridor, is one of the three key Lagos projects inaugurated on Wednesday by Tinubu on the first day of his two-day official visit to the state.

The other projects were the five-storey Lagos State Geographic Information Service (LAGIS) Building and Lagos Multi-Agency Building, both in Alausa.

A statement signed by Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said Tinubu was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who was joined by All Progressives Congress (APC) governors led by their chairman, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Lagos State cabinet members, members of the state Lagos House of Assembly, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) members, local government chairmen, and Lagos APC members attended the commissioning ceremonies.

Tinubu congratulated Lagos residents, saying the projects delivered by Sanwo-Olu speak to the importance of putting people’s wellbeing at the centre of development.

He said the projects sent a clear message that the government of Lagos State had not been overwhelmed by the mobility challenges facing the state.

Tinubu pointed out that the unrelenting effort to proffer solutions to the challenges made Lagos the best, and one of the most progressive states in the country.

He stated, “The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge is more than an infrastructure; it is a bridge to opportunities. In a busy city like Lagos, vehicular movement is more than just commuting; it is associated with the city’s economic wellbeing. When traffic flows, productivity improves. When time is saved, businesses grow. When access is made easier, living standards get improved.

“This is an achievement that speaks to the importance of making the well-being of the people the centre of development. Lagos government has continued to show that it understands that development must be seen, felt and must be experienced by the citizens. The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge project being inaugurated today sends a clear message that the government of Lagos State has not been overwhelmed by the mobility challenges facing the state.”

Tinubu thanked the Lagos State government for naming the new Administrative Complex after him, and said he accepted the honour with humility.

The president said the LAGIS Building represented the future of an effective and transparent land administration system. He stressed that the role of data and technology in land management was not optional, but essential to strengthening planning and improving the economic value of land.

Tinubu said the projects aligned with his Renewed Hope vision, which he said sought to build a modern country that would be digitally enabled and economically strong.

He said with the quality of the projects, Sanwo-Olu had raised the bar in project delivery, urging other states to emulate and replicate.

The Administrative Complex commissioned yesterday is an investment in efficiency, coordination, and better service delivery. The edifice will strengthen the government’s capacity for improved service to the people.

The president said, “Let me emphasise that these achievements are more than the ability of one man; it showcases the system that is working. It is about public service that continues to deliver the dividends of democracy to the masses.”

Sanwo-Olu said the projects were distinct but complementary investments, with each addressing a critical aspect of governance. The bridge, he said, would address congestion and mobility around Ikeja-Maryland-Ojota corridor, while improving the quality of life for commuters.

The governor said the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge would improve the efficiency of traffic circulation, with a noticeable impact beyond the immediate environs of the bridge. He said the road project was completed with walkways, bicycle lanes, solar-powered street lighting, and embedded service ducts.

He stated, “We have built, not just for today’s needs, but with a clear eye on the ever-expanding demands of the future. As part of this project, we have integrated a comprehensive stormwater management system to address the long-standing challenge of flooding along the Odo-Iya-Alaro corridor, thereby strengthening environmental resilience.”

Sanwo-Olu stated, “The LAGIS Building represents the evolution of that legacy: from horseback exploration to advanced digital geographic systems. At its most fundamental, is the elimination of legacy paper-based bottlenecks in land administration; the strengthening of property rights; the unlocking of previously underutilised capital; and a direct and material improvement in our Ease of Doing Business.

“The third project, the Multi-Agency Administrative Complex, directly addresses another priority of this administration: the need to improve the speed, efficiency and coordination of government services, and the comfort and wellbeing of the personnel delivering these services. By bringing multiple agencies into a single, well-designed environment, we are enabling the integration and responsiveness of public service delivery in Lagos. It is a significant step towards achieving 21st century, citizen-focused public service.”

Explaining why the Administrative Complex was renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administrative Complex (BATAC), Sanwo-Olu said the decision was based on the recognition of Tinubu’s vision and contributions to institutional development in Lagos State.

The Administrative Complex, situated on approximately 2.01 hectares of land within Government Secretariat precinct, comprises four vertical blocks and provides over 7,362 square metres of modern, purpose-built office accommodation. It was completed with a penthouse, conference facilities, parking capacity for over 300 vehicles, and fully integrated mechanical, electrical, fire safety, and external infrastructure systems