Osun 2026 Political Map Firmly in Favour of Adeleke’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Adeleke Campaign Organisation has stated that the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign organisation and its Director-General, Wole Oke, are living in the old world as “the state 2026 political map is fully and firmly in favour of Governor Ademola Adeleke and his party, Accord Party, with old APC bases now Accord strongholds.”

The Adeleke Campaign Organisation asserted, while refuting statements credited to Hon. Wole Oke, who claimed that since the governor won with only 28,000 votes in 2022 and since he and others had since defected, the APC will win the state in August.

Describing the postulations as mere fantasy without grounding in reality, the governor’s campaign group said the Osun State political map across the nine federal constituencies has shifted significantly from the 2022 allegiance pattern, predicting that the governor will win the August election with a margin of over 200,000 votes.

While slamming Oke for his anti-party activities against Governor Adeleke in the 2022 polls, the governor’s campaign group declared that the exit of a few black sheep was compensated for by mass defection from APC to Accord Party across the nine federal constituencies, the rejection of the few defectors by their own people, and the surging approval rating of Governor Adeleke across the state.

The organisation mocked the state APC for its failure to unveil its manifesto for the August elections, while commending Governor Adeleke for pushing forward his people-based five-point agenda in several languages and for sharing with the public his compendium of achievements from 2022 to date.

“The governor’s winning team remains tactically and strategically intact and is now strengthened by an army of society stakeholders, grassroots groups, labour movements, and activists for justice in Osun State local administration. Osun’s map is today more than 90 percent yellow, including Boripe LGA, where Mr. Gboyega Oyetola hails from.

“As of today in Osun State, almost 90 percent of voting segments and groups that decide who wins Osun State elections are with Governor Adeleke and the Accord Party. Again, more than 90 percent of such groups have openly endorsed the governor for a second term in office. Many old APC strongholds are now firmly in the hands of the Accord Party.

“Additionally, all critical voting groups in Osun State are determined never to allow the state to return to the dark days. Across towns and villages, Osun people are bracing up to re- elect the governor from Ijesha land to Igbomina land, to Ife land to Agunbe to Osogbo to Ede to Iwo, and other major towns and villages, including even Ikire, where the APC candidate hails from.

“Osun has also become politically radicalised. Various underground electoral protection groups have emerged across the nine federal constituencies in the protection of democracy and the will of the people. The people are determined to protect their votes from election bandits”, the campaign group posited.

The group commended President Bola Tinubu for his avowed support for free and fair elections in Osun State, declaring its delight that the president has rejected pressure to negatively tamper with Osun elections.

“We express appreciation to the president for assuring all parties and contestants in the August election of a level playing field. He is the father of all. It is laudable that the president has refused to take sides”, the organisation concluded.