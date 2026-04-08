Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Aregbesola, Tambuwal, Others Storm INEC HQ to Protest Withdrawal of Recognition of David Mark ADC Leadership

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A large crowd of protesters, including prominent opposition figures, on Wednesday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, demanding electoral accountability and protesting the withdrawal of recognition of the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Vehicular and pedestrian movement around the commission’s headquarters was severely disrupted as hundreds, possibly thousands, of demonstrators gathered despite steady rainfall.

The protest, initially linked to the ADC leadership crisis, evolved into a broader coalition rally drawing participants from multiple political parties and civil society groups.

Among the notable figures present were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; former Osun State Governor and ex-Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; former Senate President, David Mark; former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi; and former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, alongside other political stakeholders.

The protesters had earlier assembled at Mark’s residence, where a brief morning service was held to mark his 78th birthday, before proceeding in a coordinated march towards the INEC headquarters. The procession, which began from the Apo Legislative Quarters, grew significantly as more supporters joined along major roads in the Federal Capital Territory.

The protest comes amid heightened tensions following INEC’s decision to stop recognising the ADC leadership of David Mark following court ruling on the leadership dispute with Nafiu Bala.

Opposition leaders at the rally accused the electoral body of bias, alleging that its actions could pave the way for a one-party system in the country.

Protesters carried placards expressing support for Mark’s leadership, with inscriptions such as, “In David Mark’s NWC we trust.”

Addressing supporters in a post on X, Peter Obi called on Nigerians to defend democratic values and resist any attempt to undermine the country’s multi-party system.

“We, members and leaders of the ADC, and other well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy, are saying that our democracy must not be killed. We say no to a one-party system.”

“We say NO to a one-party system, and for that, today we’re calling out Nigerians who believe in unity, peace, and security of our country to join us as we defend democracy in our land,” he stated.

Although a similar protest had been planned earlier but called off due to heavy security presence, Wednesday’s demonstration appeared largely spontaneous, catching security agencies off guard.

Speaking during the march, a protester, Muyideen Bashiru, said the turnout reflected widespread concern across party lines. He noted that participants had travelled from various parts of the country, underscoring the national significance of the demonstration.

“We’re currently heading towards the INEC office. You can see the crowd; there are hundreds, possibly thousands of people gathered,” Bashiru said.

“As you can see, it’s massive, this is not just about the ADC, there are members of other political parties here as well. You’ll recall that this protest was initially planned for last week but was cancelled,” Bashiru said.

Despite the large turnout and charged atmosphere, the protest remained orderly, with demonstrators continuing to gather at the INEC headquarters as of press time.