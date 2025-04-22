Indonesia May Reduce Oil, Gas Imports from Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Indonesia is set to propose increasing its imports of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the United States by around $10 billion and reducing imports from other countries as part of its tariff negotiations, Energy Minister, Bahlil Lahadalia, has said.

A Reuters report quoted Kpler data as showing Indonesia imported 217,000 barrels per day of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) last year, around 124,000 bpd of which came from the US.

Indonesia also imported around 306,000 bpd crude oil last year, with Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Angola as the top suppliers, Kpler data showed. Around 13,000 bpd were imported from the US.

Around 23,000 bpd were imported from Qatar, while the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia each contributed around 20,000 bpd.

In total, Indonesia plans to buy US goods worth $18 billion to $19 billion as it seeks to eliminate its trade surplus with the US and avoid a threatened 32 per cent tariff on its exports.

Bahlil said the energy ministry recommended increasing the LPG import quota for the US, as well as importing more U.S. crude, to help reach the target.

To make room, Indonesia would need to cut LPG imports from other origins, Managing Director at thinktank Energy Shift Institute, Putra Adhiguna said, adding it could start by reducing by 20 per cent-to-30 per cent its LPG imports from non-US sources, depending on existing contracts.

Asked about the US LPG import proposal, a spokesperson at state energy firm Pertamina, the biggest LPG retailer, told Reuters that the company was conducting reviews of its imports and awaiting instructions from the government.