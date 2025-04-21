CBN Acting Director Named Outstanding Spokesperson in Banking Sector

James Emejo in Abuja

The acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Hakama Sidi-Ali, has won the Outstanding Spokesperson (Banking Sector) award at the 2025 National Spokespersons Awards, which is the second recognition in a row.

The ceremony held in Abuja was part of the 2025 National Spokespersons’ Summit grand finale.

Organised by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in collaboration with Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the publisher of PRNigeria and Spokespersons Digest.

The awards celebrate innovation and professionalism in public communication across public and private sectors.

NIPR President Dr. Ike Neliaku and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Rotimi Akintunde Jr., commended Sidi-Ali and other recipients for their exemplary standards in the field and encouraged them to maintain the qualities that garnered national recognition.

Sidi-Ali was lauded for her proactive communication strategies in connecting the central bank and Nigerians since assuming office.

Her significant role in countering misinformation regarding the introduction of N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes calmed public concern and maintained financial stability, the organisers noted.

Experts also acknowledged her adept dissemination during Nigeria’s recent negotiations with the United States over the new tariffs, saying it underscores her proficiency in international economic diplomacy.

The 2025 ceremony showcased a variety of individuals and institutions excelling in strategic communication and public affairs. It also underlined the critical role of credible voices in shaping public perception, fostering institutional trust, and enhancing democratic accountability.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)’s Olufemi Soneye, was named Distinguished Spokesperson (Oil and Gas).

With over 20 categories covered, including health, marine, hospitality, power, insurance, and crisis management, the awards emphasised the growing importance of public relations and strategic communication as essential components of governance and corporate reputation.