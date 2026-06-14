Lack of Good Governance at Grassroots Level Fuels Insurgency, Insecurity, Says Security Expert

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A Defence and Security Expert, Engr. Kola Balogun, has identified the disconnect between governance and the grassroots as one of the major drivers of insecurity and insurgency in Nigeria.

Balogun, who also serves as Secretary of the Defence Industrial Association of Nigeria (DIAN), observed that government presence remains largely invisible in many local government areas across the country, creating conditions that enable insecurity to thrive.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference and Defence Exhibition 2026 in Abuja, the Chairman of EPAIL Nigeria Limited, a leading indigenous defence equipment manufacturer, stressed that areas with weak governance often become fertile grounds for criminality and instability.

He argued that strengthening local government administration is essential to tackling insecurity, noting that effective governance at the grassroots level can help address poverty, create economic opportunities and restore citizens’ confidence in government institutions.

Reflecting on the lead paper presented at the conference, Balogun said: “I believe we must continue to explore ways of improving local governance and encouraging competent leadership at the grassroots. Strong local government institutions are essential to national security and development.”

He further emphasised the role local governments can play in supporting security efforts and boosting domestic production.

“In addition, local governments can play a major role in supporting community security initiatives by procuring locally produced protective equipment and other security-related tools. Such actions would not only enhance security but also stimulate local manufacturing and economic growth,” he said.

Balogun also advocated deeper collaboration between government and the private sector in developing Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

“Going forward, I will continue to advocate for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector in building Nigeria’s defence capabilities.”

He expressed confidence that Nigeria could establish a self-reliant and globally competitive defence industry if indigenous manufacturers receive adequate support and the right policy environment is created.

“If we truly believe in our own capacity, support indigenous manufacturers, and create the right policy environment, Nigeria can develop a self-reliant and globally competitive defence industry capable of meeting our national security needs.”

According to him, a private sector-driven defence industry has the potential to become the cornerstone of defence acquisition and capability development in Nigeria. He maintained that government must continue to introduce deliberate policies and incentives that enable indigenous defence manufacturers to flourish.

Highlighting the capabilities of local manufacturers, Balogun said: “Today, at EPAIL, there is virtually no category of defence equipment that we cannot manufacture or support. Yet, we still struggle with the mindset that foreign solutions are always superior to local alternatives.”

He explained that this challenge informed the establishment of DIAN, which was created to bring indigenous manufacturers together to develop practical solutions to the operational needs of the armed forces and other security agencies.

“The private sector remains the engine of national development, but government policies must provide the enabling environment for growth. The Nigeria First policy is commendable, but it must go beyond policy declarations to actual implementation.”

He added: “We must ask ourselves: how often do government institutions procure locally manufactured products when such products are available in Nigeria?”

Recalling some of the early challenges faced by indigenous defence manufacturers, Balogun noted that restrictive legislation initially limited private sector participation in the sector.

“One of the first major obstacles we encountered was the restrictive legal framework governing defence production.”

“The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act limited private sector participation in the defence industry. It took us several years of engagement and advocacy to push for amendments to the Act.”

He welcomed the recent amendment to the law, saying: “Today, we are grateful that President Bola Tinubu has assented to the amended DICON Act, creating opportunities for meaningful private sector participation in developing Nigeria’s defence capabilities.”

However, he argued that beyond legislative reforms, Nigeria must overcome a deeper challenge.

“However, beyond legislation, another challenge remains: our collective confidence in ourselves. Do we truly believe that Nigerians can solve Nigerian problems?”

Balogun stressed the need for home-grown solutions tailored to the country’s unique security environment.

“No two wars are exactly the same, and no two security environments are identical. We must therefore develop solutions tailored to our peculiar realities rather than relying solely on imported systems designed for completely different operational environments.”

He noted that inappropriate deployment of foreign-designed equipment has often undermined operational effectiveness.

“Across various theatres of operation, we have witnessed cases where equipment designed for open desert warfare is deployed in dense forest terrains. Such mismatches reduce effectiveness and create vulnerabilities for our troops.”