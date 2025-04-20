  • Sunday, 20th April, 2025

NIA Commends NPF for  Championing Third Party Motor Insurance Enforcement

Business | 9 hours ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Insurers Association ((NIA), has commended the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for championing the enforcement of the Compulsory Third Party Motor Insurance in the country saying that collaboration between the insurers and police has significantly improved compliance of motorists with the policy  across the country.

The Director General of NIA, Mrs Bola Odukale gave  the commendation recently when she led a team of NIA secretariat   staff on  a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olorundare Jimoh..

Speaking during the visit, Odukale extended sincere appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for championing the enforcement, adding that the collaboration has significantly improved compliance across the country.

She noted that the visit underscored NIA’s commitment to promoting industry growth and protecting the interests of the insuring public.

Odukale  emphasised the importance of the motor insurance policy, noting that many motorists underestimated its value and benefits.

The NIA boss promised to further collaborate and support the police, by among other things  organising workshops and trainings for Divisional Traffic Officers to improve their knowledge on insurance business, particularly third-party motor insurance. 

She further said the visit was  part of efforts to enhance collaboration on the enforcement of the Third-Party Motor Insurance Policy.

She  congratulated Jimoh on his appointment and commended the police for their role in improving compliance with the policy since its enforcement began on February 1, 2025.

In his response, Jimoh commended the role insurance plays and assured the NIA team that the police would continue to enforce the policy, as directed by the Inspector General of Police. 

