Beze Adogu, US-based Professor of Medicine, Named Diaspora Person of the Year

The Anambra Man of the Year Award Team (AMTY) has nominated a US-based physician, academic, and researcher, Prof. Beze Afam Adogu, as the Diaspora Person of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global medicine, academic excellence, and humanitarian service.

Dr. Adogu, a specialist in internal medicine, nephrology, and clinical pharmacology, has built an illustrious career spanning Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States, marked by decades of academic distinction and professional accomplishment.

An alumnus of Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, and Government College, Umuahia, he studied Medicine and Surgery at the University of Jos, where he graduated with top honours and earned multiple academic prizes across core medical disciplines.

He later proceeded to the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, where he obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Biochemistry and was recognised as a Her Majesty’s Scholar in Medicine at Downing College.

His professional career has included senior clinical and academic appointments across leading institutions in the United States, including Brown University, the Medical College of Georgia, and several major healthcare centres, where he has contributed significantly to medical training, research, and patient care.

Dr. Adogu has also received numerous awards and recognitions for excellence in teaching, nephrology, and academic leadership, including honours as Outstanding Nephrology Fellow in North America and Alumnus of the Year at Downing College, Cambridge.

Beyond medicine, he is a member of the Community Board of Advisors of Truist Bank, one of the 10 largest banking institutions in the United States. He also serves as Chairman of the Ada Foundation in Nigeria, where he promotes humanitarian and community development initiatives.

He is also the proprietor of Agulu Farms & Vineyards in Rayle, Georgia.

Organisers of the Diaspora Person of the Year award described him as a “model of intellectual excellence, professional discipline, and global impact,” noting that his achievements reflect the value of Nigerian professionals contributing meaningfully on the global stage.

The formal presentation of the honour is expected to take place at a ceremony that will bring together distinguished Nigerians and international guests to celebrate excellence and service.