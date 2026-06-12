Odita, Aleke, Others Elected as New DECAN Executives, Pledge Stronger Stakeholder Engagement to Sustain Peace, National Security

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) has elected a new executive committee to lead the association over the next two years, following a peaceful and rancour-free electoral process.

Emerging from the exercise were Sunday Odita as President, Linus Aleke as Vice President, Umar Bologi as Secretary, and Benjamin Samson as Treasurer.

Confirming the outcome of the election, the Secretary of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN), Musa Umar Bologi, stated: “Others are Kikelomo Okere (Financial Secretary); Ihotu Odoh (Welfare Officer); Agbor Jame (Provost); and Mathew Abi (Public Relations Officer, PRO).”

Following their election, the new executive committee pledged to place members’ welfare at the heart of its administration while deepening collaboration with critical stakeholders across the defence and security sector in support of national peace, security and development.

The executives assured members of their commitment to building a stronger and more united association that will continue to promote professional excellence and foster constructive engagement with institutions charged with safeguarding the country.

Speaking shortly after the election, the new leadership reiterated that members’ welfare would remain a top priority, stressing that a motivated and professionally empowered membership is vital to effective defence journalism.

The executives also pledged to mobilise key stakeholders within the defence, security and intelligence community to strengthen partnerships aimed at enhancing national security and creating a stable environment conducive to economic growth and infrastructural development.

They emphasised the need for sustained cooperation among the media, defence institutions and other strategic actors in promoting accurate reporting, strengthening public confidence and encouraging informed discussions on security-related issues.

The new DECAN leadership further paid tribute to the courage, resilience and sacrifices of Nigerian troops serving across various theatres of operation in defence of the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, the Service Chiefs, frontline commanders, and command and unit commanders for their steadfast leadership, commitment and operational achievements in maintaining peace and stability across the country.

According to the executives, the efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies have played a significant role in sustaining national security and creating an enabling environment for socio-economic development.

They reaffirmed DECAN’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace, security and national development, while strengthening the association’s role as a credible bridge between the military, security institutions and the Nigerian public.