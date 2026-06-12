  • Friday, 12th June, 2026

Sen Mustapha Urges Nigerians to Deepen Commitment to Democratic Ideals

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Jonathan Eze

Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic values and nation-building.

In a statement marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, Mustapha joined Nigerians in commemorating the country’s democratic journey and honouring the sacrifices of individuals who fought for the freedoms and rights citizens enjoy today.

The lawmaker described democracy as more than the conduct of elections, stressing that it remains the foundation of a just, prosperous and united nation.

According to him, democracy gives every citizen a voice and the opportunity to shape the country’s future through dialogue, participation and respect for the rule of law.

Mustapha urged Nigerians to reflect on the nation’s democratic progress and renew their commitment to strengthening institutions, promoting good governance and supporting policies that improve the welfare of the people.

“As we mark this day, let us reflect on the progress we have made and renew our commitment to strengthening our institutions, promoting good governance and advancing policies that improve the lives of our people,” he said.

The senator also called on citizens to continue contributing positively to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy and to work collectively towards a more prosperous and united nation.

He wished Nigerians a peaceful and memorable Democracy Day celebration.

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