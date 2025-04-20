FG: 15 Katsina LGAs Among Worst-affected in Maternal, Child Mortality Rates in Nigeria

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Ministry of Health has ranked 15 local government areas (LGAs) in Katsina State as some of the worst-affected in maternal and child mortality rates in Nigeria.



The Sector-Wide Coordinator and National Coordinator of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Muntaqa Sadiq Umar, who made the disclosure during the closing ceremony of the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), in Katsina, said the country has struggled with poor health indices, especially in maternal and child health challenges

Umar, who was represented by Mr. Omoruyi Iyahen, added that MAMII was determined to change that narrative by working directly with the states’ health authorities



He said: “Out of 172 LGAs nationwide identified as high-risk zones for maternal mortality, 15 are located in Katsina alone, prompting the federal government to prioritise the state in its intervention plans.



“The minister of health gave us a clear mandate to go beyond policies in Abuja and get to the heart of the problem.

“That’s why Katsina is a priority. With the efforts seen here, especially from the state government and the First Lady, we believe results will start to change even before 2027,” Umar explained.



On her part, the Katsina State First Lady, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda, also expressed deep concerns over the escalating rates of maternal and neonatal mortality in the state, describing the situation as “distressing and unacceptable.”

She said: “According to recent data, Katsina records over 1,000 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, while neo-natal deaths exceed 66 per 1,000 live births, placing the state among the worst nationwide.



“These figures represent far more than statistics, they are the lives of women with dreams, families, and futures lost to preventable causes,” she said.



She further highlighted the work of her NGO, the Safe Space Humanitarian Initiative (SASHI), which she said has trained 50 community-based volunteers to promote antenatal care and safe deliveries among expectant mothers in rural areas.

According to her, the volunteers are on the ground, encouraging women to attend clinics and deliver their babies in health facilities.