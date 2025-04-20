Ecobank Reaffirms Its Position As Leading SME Solution Bank in Nigeria

Ecobank Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to supporting the growth and success of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country, affirming its role as Nigeria’s premier SME solution bank.

Speaking during Oja Oge, Ecobank Fashion Marketplace, the Head of SME, Partnerships and Collaboration at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, emphasized the bank’s unwavering support for the SME sector.

She highlighted the bank’s wide range of initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and driving inclusive economic growth.

“Ecobank is fully committed to the success of small businesses because we believe that when SMEs succeed, we all succeed — the Bank, the entrepreneurs, and the country at large,” said Odu. “Our goal is to elevate local SMEs to the global stage, enabling them to make a global impact and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic transformation.”

Ecobank offers a robust suite of services designed to meet the unique needs of SMEs, including access to funding and credit, innovative digital banking solutions, business development training, market linkages, agency banking and strategic partnerships.

Through platforms like the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, the bank facilitates cross-border connections for businesses, enhancing their reach and competitiveness.

Odu also noted the bank’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s creative economy.

“We are proud to support the creative arts, tourism and cultural industries as part of our pan-African mission to foster artistic expression and economic empowerment. The creative sector is a powerful engine for economic development, cultural enrichment, and global engagement,” she said.

As part of its commitment to entrepreneurship and talent development, Ecobank also organizes and supports a range of initiatives including the Lagos Adire Experience, National School Chess Tournament, Build and Design/Build and Innovation Fairs, +234 International Trade Fairs, and other impactful programs.

“We’re also focused on equipping SMEs with good governance practices. We teach them to separate personal and business finances, structure their operations properly, and track business performance effectively,” Odu added.

With these initiatives, Ecobank Nigeria continues to position itself as a key enabler of SME growth, reinforcing its status as the go-to financial partner for businesses seeking sustainable success.