Atiku Laments Worsening Security, Says Nigerians are Dying, Tinubu is Nowhere to Be Found

*Accuses Wike of collaborating with APC to undermine PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has again launched a scathing critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of Nigeria’s worsening security situation, accusing him of absence and indifference in the face of national tragedy.



This is as he described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a traitor, who is working to undermine the PDP and its interests.

In a strongly worded statement shared via his official Facebook page, Atiku condemned the administration’s failure to address the recent violent attacks in Benue State, which left scores dead in the Logo and Gbagir communities of Ukum Local Government Area.



“The Tinubu administration has proven, time and again, to be utterly incapable, wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis,” Atiku said.

“This is not just my position – it is a growing consensus among political opposition leaders, respected security experts, and even members within the ruling party.”

He expressed dismay over what he described as a lack of empathy and visible leadership from the president during times of national distress.



“The blood of innocent Nigerians continues to be spilled with appalling regularity… yet the Tinubu presidency remains disturbingly indifferent, displaying neither urgency nor the basic decency of public empathy,” Atiku stated.

Drawing comparisons with leaders across the world who abandoned official assignments to return home during times of crisis, Atiku cited examples of former U.S. President Barack Obama, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan as leaders who showed up in moments of national tragedy.



“Yet President Bola Tinubu… chooses instead to gallivant across Europe — governing Nigeria in absentia as if from a holiday perch. If he cannot act, the least he can do is show up,” he said.

The former vice president also extended condolences to the people and government of Benue State, stating, “We stand with you in grief and in solidarity.”



Atiku ended the statement with a call for accountability, insisting that Nigerians deserve leadership that is present, responsive, and responsible, regardless of political affiliation or background.

“If Tinubu cannot deliver safety and dignity to Nigerians, the very least he can do is pretend to care,” he added.

As insecurity continues to grip parts of the country, Atiku’s remarks add to a growing chorus of voices calling for urgent and decisive action from the presidency.



Meanwhile, Atiku has described the FCT minister, Wike, as a traitor, who is working to undermine the PDP and its interests.

The former vice president, particularly berated the FCT minister for keeping silent on what he described as President Bola Tinubu’s use of a WhatsApp group to govern Nigeria from Europe.

Wike had during a media chat in Abuja criticised the efforts to form a coalition aimed at removing President Tinubu.

He described the coalition discussions as insincere, claiming they were driven by selfish motives instead of genuine concern.



Atiku, in response through his media aide, Paul Ibe, rejected Wike’s claims.

He stated that Wike had no moral authority to discuss integrity, accusing him of betraying the PDP.

He argued that the coalition was made up of sincere Nigerians who were committed to ending the APC’s style of governance.



He said: “Wike is not in a position to talk about sincerity.

“This is a man who betrayed his party; a man working with the APC to destroy and undermine his own party and the interests of Nigerians. So, what does he know about sincerity? Nothing.”

Atiku went on to challenge Wike, saying that if he wanted to talk about sincerity, he should address President Tinubu, whom he accused of being an absentee leader.



“If he wants to speak about sincerity, let him talk to his principal, Tinubu, an absentee President running government from the Presidential Villa’s WhatsApp group,” Atiku said.

Atiku also criticised Wike for allegedly working against the government in Rivers State, where Wike had once served as governor.



He claimed that Wike was trying to gain absolute control of the Rivers State government by collaborating with Abuja to have the current governor suspended.

Atiku said, “Wike is working against his own state where he was once governor.”

Atiku emphasised that the coalition was a collective effort by Nigerians determined to end the current APC government.

“The sincere Nigerians are determined to end the reckless, irresponsible, clueless APC government. Nigerians want to reclaim their country.



“The coalition presents Nigerians with a vehicle. Atiku Abubakar and others who are involved in it are just tools to an end. This is about Nigeria,” Atiku stressed.