Omokri Replies El-Rufai, Insists Nigeria More Secure Under Tinubu

·President paying back legacy debts from multiple administrations without default, says Ogra, presidential aide

James Emejo in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

Author, public commentator and former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has countered the assertion made by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Nigeria’s worst president in terms of security.

This was as the Senior Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the President, Mr. O’tega Ogra, yesterday, said the administration of President Tinubu, is clearing the country’s legacy debts from previous administrations amid continuing accretion to the nation’s foreign reserves.

He noted that the President has continued to pay back the loans without default and unnecessary resort to borrowings.

Omokri in a series of tweets presented a series of security incidents that occurred during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, juxtaposing it against Tinubu’s administration, thereby highlighting several security concerns, including the invasion of Kuje Prisons, the Nigerian Defence Academy, and Kaduna International Airport by terrorists.

In a statement, Omokri noted that, “A total of over 600 schoolchildren were abducted under Buhari with many killed, including the February 19, 2018, Dapchi School Girls abduction in Yobe State; December 11, 2020, Kankara Boys, Katsina State; February 17, 2021 abduction of another 41 schoolchildren in Kagara, Niger State; February 26, 2021, 317 Female students abducted in Zamfara State; March 11, 2021, College of Forestry, Afaka abduction of 39 students in Kaduna State; April 20, 2021, Greenfield University Kidnap; and May 30, 2021, Niger State Muslim school abduction.

“On Monday, March 28, 2022, an Abuja-Kaduna train was bombed by terrorists, and many Nigerians were killed. At the same time, about a hundred were abducted, and some are still with the terrorists today.

“On Tuesday, May 2, 2019, bandits abducted Buhari’s in-law. On Sunday, November 20, 2016, bandits kidnapped Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bagudu Hirse, in Kaduna.

“Nothing as serious as these has occurred under President Bola Tinubu. We have improved in the Global Terror Index. The country is more secure today, such that as you read this, road construction is ongoing in 74 roads across 24 states of the federation, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, and Abuja-Lokpja-Benin Road.

“Also ongoing are the East-West Road, even as the federal government has commenced the construction of Phase 2B of the access road to the Second Niger Bridge. Then, the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road is being reconstructed.

“And the reason various large-scale infrastructure projects are ongoing peacefully in Northern Nigeria is because the most notorious bandits and Boko Haram terrorists have been killed under the Tinubu administration.

“Whereas not one bandit leader was killed under Buhari, the following have been neutralised since 2023; Kachalla Ali Kawaje, Kachalla Halilu Sububu, Kachalla Damina, Kachalla Dangote, Kachalla Jafaru, Kachalla Barume, Kachalla Shehu, Tsoho, Kachalla Yellow Mai Buhu, Yellow Sirajo. Kachalla Dan Muhammadu, Kachalla Makasko, Yellow Hassan, Boderi, Kachalla Dan Ba Birki, and Auta Dan Mai Jan Kai,

“In Borno, these Boko Haram ring leaders were killed during the last Ramadan; Munzir Arika; Sani Dilla (a.k.a Dan Hausawan Jubillaram); Ameer Modu; Dan Fulani Fari Fari; and Bakoura Arina Chiki. So, Nigerians, I ask you: Who will you believe, the facts or Nasir el-Rufai?”

Tinubu Paying Back Legacy Debts from Multiple Administrations Without Default, Says Presidential Aide

Ogra in a statement further noted that the country’s total debt stock is down to $94.2 billion as of December 31, 2024 from $108.2 billion.

He stressed that Tinubu has cleared all verified FX backlog of about $7 billion through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said despite dutifully paying off the backlog and reducing total debt stock through consistent payments to creditors, Nigeria’s gross external reserves still grew to about $40.9 billion at the end of 2024, significantly higher than $33.0 billion recorded in 2023.

Ogra said net external reserves amounted to $23.3 billion, a 482.5 per cent improvement from about $4.0 billion in 2023, noting that President Tinubu had not sought tens of billion dollars in debt bailout and neither has he sacked of 70 per cent of the workforce as done in other climes.

The statement titled: ‘Where is Nigeria Today Under President Bola Tinubu’ further highlighted some of the landmark achievements of the President.

Ogra said the country is currently exporting more than it imports with a trade and payments surplus.

He pointed out that the federating states are receiving more FAAC allocations under Tinubu’s administration.

The presidential aide said foreign investors have continued to show renewed confidence in the economy, particularly investors who had fled the oil and gas sector, agribusiness, solid minerals, aviation, and industry, among others.

He said local investors including Dangote, BUA, Breweries and banks, among others -are hauling their biggest profits in years.

He also pointed to the 74 road constructions happening simultaneously across 24 states of the federation as well as the “marquee Lagos-Calabar and Sokoto-Badagry super highways” which will open up industry, agriculture, and productivity along those routes.

Ogra also noted that approvals have been given for the completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, adding that the East-West road remained on track. He said the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road is also being reconstructed as well as the commencement of the 2nd Niger Bridge Phase 2B (access roads).

“The list is almost endless,” he said.

He said Nigeria achieved a Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of $6.83 billion in 2024, a significant turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022, reflecting stronger trade performance and increased investor confidence.

According to him, non-oil exports also increased by 24.6 per cent to $7.46 billion while gas exports surged by 48.3 per cent to $8.66 billion, boosting overall trade surplus.

He also noted that portfolio investment inflows, a sign of rising investor confidence in a country, more than doubled, increasing by 106.5 per cent to $13.35 billion in 2024.

He reiterated the renewed investor confidence in the country which is driven by Tinubu’s bold macroeconomic reforms.

Ogra, while commending Nigerians in diaspora for their remittances, said personal remittances from Nigerians abroad grew by 8.9 per cent to reach $20.93 billion, complemented by a 43.5 per cent rise in inflows via International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to $4.73 billion, demonstrating increased trust from the diaspora in our economy.