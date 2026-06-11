Ronaldo Fires Blanks as Portugal End Eagles 12-match Unbeaten Run

Duro Ikhazuagbe

World Cup-bound Portugal last night ended Super Eagles’ 12-match unbeaten run after they defeated Nigeria 2-1 in a final warm-up game in Leira.

Ranked as the fifth best team in the world and having Cristiano Ronaldo in their fold, the Seleção das Quinas took the lead after 23 minutes through Chelsea star Pedro Neto.

But Eagles ranked 21 places below Portugal in the FIFA Rankings, drew level in the 39th minute through Jerome Akor. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru contributed the assist. Substitute Francisco Conceicao however got the winner for the hosts in the 75th minute.

Portugal will on Wednesday open their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo that stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the Mundial via penalty shootouts last November.

On a day that Alex Iwobi earned his 100th cap in Nigeria green and white colours, the Portuguese didn’t allow room for celebrations for the former Arsenal star.

Just before kick-off, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and NFF Executive Committee member Sharif Rabiu Inuwa presented a special framed shirt to midfielder Iwobi to mark the occasion of his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles.

Ronaldo, one of the greatest individuals to have played the game, led the Seleção das Quinas out onto the turf of the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa, but the home team and crowd soon realised that the three-time African champions were not in any mood to simply turn up and be dazzled.

Ronaldo missed with only goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to beat in the 9th minute, but at the other end, Akor Adams also missed as he dragged his shot a little too wide to the left.

Neto however steered Portugal in front as he fired a grounder past Okoye from close range, after a pass by Diogo Dalot as das Quinas broke forward again in the 23rd minute.

Ten minutes later, Okoye spectacularly saved a fierce shot by Bruno Fernandes, and just a minute after, Ronaldo missed

Nigeria kept probing. The fit-fight Akor contested an aerial ball close to the centre circle and tipped the ball away from two Portuguese defenders, ran to his left to await delivery by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and blasted past Diogo Costa for Nigeria’s leveller with 37 minutes gone.

In the second half, Okoye made a double save from João Félix, in the 48th and 49th minutes. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo also continued his search for a goal, but he failed to connect well from a cross in the 50th minute.

On the hour, Coach Éric Chelle made a number of changes, bringing in Abdullahi Bewene, Zaidu Sanusi, Terem Moffi, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka. This appeared to rejuvenate Nigeria’s game, and they were once more pushing forward with elan, as Ronaldo exited in the 65th minute without the goal he wanted so much.

With 15 minutes left, Çonceicao got the winner for the das Quinas, firing home after cutting in from the right and with Okoye’s sight somewhat impaired.

The loss was only the second in regulation time for Coach Chelle after leading the Super Eagles in 25 matches over the past 15 months.