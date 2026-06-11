John Terry Admits Nigeria’s Super Eagles Big Miss from 2026 World Cup

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Former Chelsea and England Captain, John Terry, insisted yesterday that Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be a big miss at the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off today with co-host Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening game.

Speaking yesterday in a virtual media round table, JT, as he’s fondly called at Stamford Bridge, stressed that the World Cup without the likes of Nigeria and Cameroon that have become football powerhouses in the African continent will certainly be a big miss.

“Nigeria will be a big miss. This is a World Cup for participants who haven’t had the opportunity to play in the tournament. I would have loved to see the top team, like Nigeria, be there because they’ve got some great individuals,” observed John Terry who played alongside Nigeria’s John Mikel Obi at Chelsea.

He admitted that the Mikel is upset with the non qualification of the Super Eagles for the World Cup jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada with ten teams representing Africa for the first time in a 48-team format.

“I know (Mikel) Obi is very upset that they (Super Eagles) are not there. It means he can’t do more commentating on the World Cup. That’s why he was upset,” revealed the former captain of England’s Three Lions.

JT is widely known for criticizing England manager, Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup picks.

Terry claimed that 11 players in the England World Cup squad are not good enough to be in the list.

In May, Tuchel released a 26-man squad to represent the Three Lions at the World Cup, leaving out big names like Harry Maguire, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

According to him, “I actually disagree, in terms of the players that Tuchel has not picked for this World Cup,” Terry stated on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Harry Maguire, being one, the first one. For me, he is a better player than Dan Burn. Luke Shaw is another one at left back. We are looking at Nico O’Reilly playing there.

“Cole Palmer is the next big decision as well. So I think Tuchel has got it wrong in three or four big decisions on the pitch.

“I don’t think Djed Spence is the future for England, for me. I just think you need to have your best players there. When I look at it, I am looking at the team now, there is probably 14, 15 starters.

“When I look at the rest (11 players) of the squad around me, I am not sure they are going to push the players who are going to be playing,” observed the Chelsea legend.

For the next couple of days, John Terry is going to be part of the Super Sport’s World Cup pundit live from South Africa. Along with the likes of former Chelsea Manager, Roberto Di Matteo, former Arsenal and Man City player, Bacary Sagna, former Ghana star, Asamoah Gyan and former Arsenal and Ivory Coast Star, Salomon Kalou Will join a host of other in dissecting all the 104 matches to be played in North America this summer for SuperSport.