US Official Claims Banned Somali Referee Had Links to ‘Terror Organisation’

Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the United States because of his “association with suspected members of terror organisations”, says a US official.

The 34-year-old – Africa’s referee of the year in 2025 – was set to be the first Somali to referee at a World Cup finals but was denied entryat Miami International Airport on Monday despite holding a diplomatic passport and a single entry US visa.

Somalia is one of 12 several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump.

Artan arrived back in Somalia on Wednesday.

A Trump administration source said: “This individual was seeking admission to the United States. Upon further inspection by CBP (Custom and Border Protection), derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered making the traveller ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

“The traveller was refused admission and given immigration forms that provide the section of law used to complete an expedited removal under 8235 of the INA.

“President Trump’s administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country – full stop.”

BBC Sport approached Artan for comment.

He told the New York Timeson Tuesday that he was questioned by border officials over his links to Somali militant groupAl Shababand had told them he knew nothing about the group.

Upon landing at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, he was greeted by government officials and representatives of the Somali Football Federation, as well as fellow referees and local residents, before meeting president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the Presidential Palace.