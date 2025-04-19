National Spokespersons Awards: Gombe Governor’s Press Affairs DG , Misilli, Wins Again

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

It was a moment of triumph, laced with quiet joy and radiant success, as the unassuming yet dynamic Director General of Press Affairs, Government House Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, again ascended the podium of excellence to be crowned ‘Most Outstanding Spokesperson of the Year’ in the State Government Category.

This marks the second consecutive win for Misilli, who was also honoured at the 4th edition of the prestigious National Spokespersons Awards.

In a grand gathering that brought together spokespersons across the 36 states of the federation, and various federal ministries and agencies, including the Presidency, Misilli emerged as the overall best in his category.

The colourful ceremony held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, was organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in collaboration with Image Merchants Promotions Limited, with support from the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The ceremony was part of a three-day summit unveiled by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, and graced by eminent personalities, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and former Ministers of Information; Prof. Jerry Gana, Chief John Nwodo, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr., Labaran Maku, and Alhaji Lai Mohamme, who shared invaluable insights during the Ministerial Clinic session of the summit.

Speaking at the Awards ceremony, the NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Rotimi Akintunde Jr, applauded Misilli and other recipients for setting the standards, urging them to sustain the qualities that earned them national recognition.

In nominating Misilli for the award, the Jury pointed out that the Gombe DG Press has not only excelled in journalism but has also distinguished himself across the broader landscape of public communication and governance support.

“With a calm disposition, clarity of thought, and unmatched work ethic, Misilli’s talent for storytelling, precise editorial skills, and deep understanding of audience engagement have consistently set him apart.

“As Director General of Press Affairs, he has redefined standards for effective public communication in governance. Under his visionary leadership, Gombe State’s media apparatus has undergone a renaissance. He has managed Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s public image with strategic precision and professionalism, while also mentoring a new generation of communicators who now emulate his discipline, poise, and commitment to truth.

“Beyond press releases and interviews, Misilli’s media contributions span hundreds of op-eds, policy clarifications, and explanatory articles published in leading national dailies. These writings not only document the achievements of the Inuwa Yahaya administration but also contribute to national conversations on governance, development communication, and media responsibility.

“Calm under pressure and quick-thinking, Misilli’s steadfast loyalty and strategic acumen have earned him admiration at the highest levels. Ismaila Uba Misilli epitomises the gold standard in the interface between government and the media. His recognition as Best Spokesperson (State Category) is not only well-deserved—it is timely. In him, we find the embodiment of truth, transparency, strategy, innovation, and public trust,” the Selection Committee stated.

In his acceptance remarks, Misilli dedicated the award to his principal, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, attributing the honour to the governor’s visionary leadership and steadfast support.

“This is truly a proud moment for Gombe State and a direct reflection of the visionary leadership of my principal, His Excellency Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, whose trust, guidance, and support consistently motivate us to strive for excellence,” Misilli said.

He also expressed gratitude to his family, colleagues, and the entire Government House media team, describing the award as a shared achievement and a reflection of teamwork and dedication.