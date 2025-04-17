Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, in Historic Visit to Niger Republic

•Set to strengthen diplomatic relations with West African neighbour

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, arrived in Niamey yesterday, leading a high-level delegation aimed at restoring and strengthening diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger.

The visit marked a significant step in mending ties between both countries which were apparently strained since the July 2023 coup in Niger. Tuggar was expected to deliver a special message from President Bola Tinubu to General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Head of State of the West African nation.

The Nigerian delegation included senior diplomats, policy advisers, and defence liaison officers. As of the time of this report last night, it was learnt that discussions covered critical issues such as security cooperation, regional trade, economic development, and cross-border collaboration, among others.

This diplomatic engagement reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful dialogue and regional stability.

The relationship between the two neighbouring countries almost crashed after the coup d’etat that ousted a democratic government in Niger, with the Nigerian government leading other member countries of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to place series of sanctions on the country as well as Burkina Faso and Mali who had had their civilian administrations toppled.

The three countries moved ahead to further distance themselves from ECOWAS by denouncing membership of the regional bloc and subsequently forming the Alliance of Sahel States.

Meeting in Niamey, the Nigerien capital on Wednesday the foreign affairs ministers of both Nigeria and Niger, Tuggar and Mr. Bakary Sangaré, respectively, had talks on building on the relationship of the two countries.

In a communique they both signed after the meeting, they disclosed that the engagement was the initiative of both parties.

It read in part: “His Excellency Ambassador Yusuf MaitamaTuggar was warmly and enthusiastically welcomed by His Excellency Mr. Bakary Yaou Sangaré, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad, in a spirit of brotherhood that characterises the warm and friendly relations that have always existed between the peoples of the two countries;

“The discussions took place in a climate of great cordiality and provided an opportunity for an in-depth examination of the challenges facing the two countries and major current issues at the sub-regional, regional, and international levels;

“The two countries deliberated on various issues of mutual interest that would foster closer relations amongst the people and government of Niger and Nigeria. Some of the concerns raised were the renewed commitment to revitalise the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission (NNJC), which would further consolidate the gains made so far.

“Furthermore, the two parties emphasised the need to strengthen economic cooperation especially in operationalisation of cross-border markets, trade and energy, the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi railway, the construction of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, Trans-Saharan Highway, Trans-Saharan Fiber Optic and Bilateral Air Services.

“(Others included) local bilateral committees, micro-diplomacy, tariffs and taxes, desertification, good neighborliness policies, migration, tourism, education, new information and communication technologies, agriculture and livestock farming, and infrastructure. In this regard, the two ministers agreed to cooperate and follow up on these issues through the NNJC as soon as possible.

“During their discussions, the two ministers welcomed the quality of the relations of fraternity, friendship, cooperation, and good neighbourliness that bind Niger and Nigeria, and reaffirmed their shared desire to boost and energise bilateral cooperation between the two countries, to raise it to the level of their ambitions and the legitimate expectations of their respective peoples, who aspire to peace, security, and development.”

On the security front, the two ministers highlighted the terrorist threat raging along the border between the two countries, which constitutes a real obstacle to the effective implementation of all development programmes initiated by the governments of their countries.

Therefore, the two ministers called on the ministries of defense of both countries to continue their security cooperation.

“The delegations expressed their conviction of the need to strengthen social, political, economic, scientific, and cultural cooperation between the two countries and agreed to increase mutual exchanges at all levels, particularly through the regular holding of meetings of the committees of experts, the Council of Ministers, and the High Authority of the Niger-Nigeria Joint Cooperation Commission.

“To this end, the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs have expressed the need to set up a Joint Consultative Forum that will bring together all relevant stakeholders of both countries to address their common challenges and explore further opportunities for the benefit of their citizens,” the joint statement stated.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigerien abroad, Sangaré, requested his Nigerian counterpart to convey the gratitude and appreciation of the President of the Republic, to the government and people of Nigeria, while Tuggar invited Sangaré to pay an official working visit to Nigeria.

“This invitation was warmly accepted, and the date will be communicated through diplomatic channels,” the statement noted.