US Ambassador: Nigerian Music Has Profound Influence on Global Stage

Segun James





The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills, Jr., yesterday celebrated the profound influence of Nigerian music on the global stage and the vital role that American streaming platforms, record labels, and US Government exchange programs have played in amplifying Nigerian music globally, driving economic growth and fostering mutual prosperity for both countries.

He said this at a reception the US Mission in Nigeria hosted in honor of the 17th Headies, reputed as Nigeria’s biggest and most prestigious music awards show.

Mills explained that taking the Headies to the United States in 2022 and 2023 was a bold step and a recognition of the impact African music has made in the United States and around the world.

“We’ve seen a remarkable rise in the number of Nigerian artists performing at sold-out shows in arenas across the United States and earning recognition at major award shows like the Grammys,” Ambassador Mills said.

He added: “We are proud to support the Headies as it recognizes those at the top of their game and provides a platform for emerging talent, playing a vital role in growing the economy for both our countries and creating opportunities for millions of people, at the microphone and behind the scenes.”

As Nigerian Afrobeats stars continue to make their mark on the global stage, Executive Producer of the Headies, Ayo Animashaun, noted that there has never been a greater time to be a Nigerian artist.

He underscored the important role of international collaborations in cementing Afrobeats place in the global music industry.

U.S. creative companies such as Paramount, Apple Music, YouTube, and leading record labels like Universal, Empire, and Atlantic have been at the forefront of partnering Nigerian producers and artists to share authentic African sounds with audiences around the world.

The US Mission continues to engage with Nigeria’s creative industry leaders and innovators to discuss building a sustainable ecosystem, unlocking access to new markets, and advancing opportunities for two-way trade and investment in the creative sectors.

In 2024 the US Department of State introduced three new exchange programs for Nigeria’s creative industries that include the American Music Mentorship Program – which is in partnership with the Recording Academy (Grammys).

This exchange program has created unique opportunities for African musicians and industry professionals to engage with the U.S. music scene.

In its inaugural year, three Nigerian creatives participated in the program, with one selected following his exchange to lead a regional office in Nigeria for a U.S.-based media group, further strengthening US-Nigeria music industry ties.

Guests, including creative industry leaders and policymakers, nominated artists, alumni of US Government exchange programs, representatives of US businesses in Nigeria, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the reception, highlighting the growing global reach of the Nigerian music industry.