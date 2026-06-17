Tinubu: True Judicial Independence Evolves Around Dignity and Welfare of Officers

* Says judges can’t effectively dispense justice without basic comfort, security

* Inaugurates FHC judges’ quarters

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has stressed that true judicial independence is built on the dignity and welfare of judicial officers, insisting that protecting the dignity of judges keeps the justice system shielded from manipulation and compromise.

He noted that while a well-supported judiciary is indispensable to good governance, his administration has driven comprehensive reforms to ensure the justice sector operates without hindrance.

Speaking on Wednesday while inaugurating the newly built 10 housing units judicial quarters for judges of the Federal High Court in Katampe District, Abuja, the president, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, noted that he was not just inaugurating buildings, but fortifying a vital pillar of the Nigeria’s democracy: the Judiciary.

“True judicial independence is built on the dignity of our judicial officers. By providing these state-of-the-art residential quarters, we are ensuring that our Federal High Court Judges operate from a place of security, comfort, and utmost dignity.

“This project is a deliberate shield against vulnerability, a statement that Nigeria values those who interpret her laws,” Tinubu declared.

The president averred that providing judges with secure accommodation and conducive environments is not a privilege, but a national imperative, just as he said judges can’t be expected “to dispense justice without fear or favour if their basic comfort, security, and peace of mind are left to chance”.

Tinubu recalled that when his administration embarked on the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, he made a sacred covenant with the Nigerian people, promising “to rebuild institutional trust, secure our nation, and ensure that the rule of law is neither compromised nor delayed”.

“Today, with the official commissioning of these 10 housing units for judges of the Federal High Court, we are taking a definitive, physical step towards fulfilling that promise.

“For too long, we have talked about the independence of the judiciary in abstract terms. But independent thought requires an independent and secure environment,” he added.

He charged the judges to speedily dispense justice, saying the country is looking up to them.

His words: “The Renewed Hope Agenda is anchored on equity and justice. As we provide the infrastructure to make your lives easier, we ask in return for an unwavering commitment to the swift, fair, and transparent dispensation of justice.

“Let these homes be centres of deep reflection, integrity and honour. Let the judgments that emanate from your minds continue to strengthen the fabric of our democracy.”

The president commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for demonstrating that performance is the only currency that matters in public service, describing him as tireless, dynamic and unapologetically focused.

According to him, “When I gave Minister Wike the assignment to transform Abuja into a world-class capital city, I knew his capacity for delivery. Nyesom Wike, you have not disappointed.

“From fixing critical road networks to ensuring the timely completion of projects like this Judges’ quarters, you have proven that performance is the only currency that matters in public service.”

Earlier, FCT Minister, Wike, said the completion of the project within the scheduled time is a reflection of President Tinubu’s commitment to the independence of the judiciary and sustenance of the rule of law in Nigeria.

While appealing to the beneficiaries of the project to ensure the maintenance of the buildings and environment, the minister said the entire section of the Katampe District, where the quarters is located, has been secured for the provision of residential accommodation for judges and senior officials of the nation’s judiciary resident in the FCT.

Also speaking, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, who expressed delight over the inauguration of the project, said it signified the reaffirmation of a national understanding about the imperative of judicial independence.