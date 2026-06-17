No Plan to Scrap NBAIS, FG Clarifies

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that the Federal Government and the National Assembly are planning to scrap the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

The ministry described the claims as false, misleading and entirely unfounded.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mrs Folasade Boriowo, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, the ministry has neither initiated any bill before the National Assembly seeking the abolition of NBAIS nor endorsed any policy aimed at undermining its statutory mandate.

“The ministry wishes to categorically state that the claim is false, misleading and entirely unfounded.

“The ministry has not initiated any bill before the National Assembly seeking the abolition of NBAIS.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has also not proposed, initiated, endorsed or supported any policy aimed at scrapping the board or undermining its statutory mandate,” she said.

Boriowo said the misinformation was capable of creating unnecessary anxiety and apprehension among students, parents, educators, religious organisations and other stakeholders.

She reaffirmed that NBAIS remained a duly recognised examination and certification body operating within the framework of Nigeria’s education system.

According to her, the Federal Government will continue to support all legally established educational institutions and examination bodies in line with extant laws, national education policies and the principles of inclusiveness, equity and equal opportunity.

Boriowo urged members of the public to disregard the publication and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of undermining public confidence in government institutions.

She also advised stakeholders to rely on official communications from the ministry and other authorised government channels for accurate information on education policies, programmes and reforms. (NAN)