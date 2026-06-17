FG: Digital Switchover Remains Strategic Investment in National Digital Infrastructure

The Federal Government has described the Digital Switchover (DSO) as a strategic investment in national digital infrastructure to expand access to information, education and economic opportunities.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, said this on Wednesday during the National Launch of the DSO project under the ‘Big picture initiative’ in Abuja.

The DSO project, managed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), is Nigeria’s nationwide transition from analogue to digital terrestrial television broadcasting.

The project aims to improve broadcast quality, boost the digital economy, and free up spectrum for broadband.

Tijani said the launch of DSO was more than a broadcasting milestone, stressing that its significances lay in what it meant for ordinary Nigerians.

“It means greater access to information, educational and cultural content, an improved quality of service and the ability to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind simply because of where they live,” he said.

Tijani said the project demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to investing in critical infrastructure that would support the administration’s vision of a one trillion-dollar economy.

“History has shown that nations become prosperous when leaders have the courage to invest in the foundations that will hold the growth for decades to come,” the minister said.

He disclosed that Nigeria was deploying 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic open access infrastructure nationwide.

He said also that the president had approved investment in two new satellites to strengthen communication and digital services.

“When we combine the 90,000 kilometres of fibre with the new satellites, Nigeria will create something truly transformative.

“We will have productivity comparable to anywhere in the world and provide services beyond our geography,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria is the only country in West Africa with a communications satellite. The fibre network will cover all national borders and allow neighbouring countries to benefit from broadcasting and digital services.

“The digital switchover is not the destination. It is one of the first visible benefits of a much larger national digital infrastructure strategy,” Tijani said.

In her address of welcome, the Managing Director of Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd. (NIGCOMSAT), Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen, said the switchover was a nation-building initiative and not just a broadcasting upgrade.

“It is beyond the broadcast we will deliver to more than 40 million homes. It is beyond the jobs we will create for the advertisement sector.

“It is about creating a more informed, connected, inclusive and empowered society,” she said.

Egerton-Idehen said NIGCOMSAT’s mission was to ensure that geography did not determine opportunity, adding that satellite infrastructure would bridge connectivity gaps in remote communities.

“Today, we are witnessing a switch to innovation, inclusion, economic opportunities and digital empowerment,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Mr Tony Akiotu, described the launch as a milestone after more than 15 years on the DSO journey.

“We have been worried that it has taken us so long to get here. Many African countries have transited. A lot of people have invested billions of naira,” Akiotu said.

He said digital broadcasting would help Nigeria harness its creativity and talent in music, film and entertainment, noting that the sector could create jobs across the value chain.

“This process should continue, and we will ensure that we have a successful switchover that will be a win-win for all of us in the industry,” he said. (NAN)