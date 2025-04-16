Niger SDP Receives Defectors, New Members

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A mass movement of people from the major political parties to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is presently taking place across Niger State.

Hundreds of people are registering with the party even at the ward levels where long queues are recorded daily.

ThISDAY investigations revealed that the state headquarters of the party has already acquired the gubernatorial campaign office of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, which is being renovated and painted in SDP colours.

Most of those who throng the headquarters with the aim of joining the party, according to findings, were directed to their wards for the exercise.

As a result of the huge number of prominent politicians joining the party, ThISDAY learnt that an Elders Advisory Council was set up to accommodate these category of people.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Buhari Yakubu Yerima, confirmed to ThISDAY that the SDP is “now the toast of the people of our state. On daily basis, people are coming to register and obtain our membership cards”.

He however declined to name the prominent politicians that have joined the party because “we are making arrangements to unveil them at the appropriate time”.

Yerima however told those joining the party that they should realize that “there is an existing structure, they should know that they are only coming to strengthen the existing structure and make it more formidable.

“Nobody should expect that he or she is coming to dismantle the existing structure, we will not allow it.” he asserted.