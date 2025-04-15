SOS Village Donates Toilets, Water Facilities, Renovates Classrooms in Ogun School

James Sowole in Abeokuta

In pursuant of its commitment towards providing a safe, clean, and supportive environment to learn and grow for Nigerian children, SOS Villages Nigeria, has donated Solar-Powered borehole, and toilet facilities to Community Primary School, Ikija-Ijebu in Ijebu East Local Government area of Ogun State.

The organisation also sponsored renovation of two classroom including new classroom furniture and floor tiling.

The donated items, were handed over to the school at a brief event held in the school premises and witnessed by the Ikija Team jebu community leaders, stakeholders in the community and educational sector of the state.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of SOS Children’s Villages in Nigeria, Eghosa Erhumwunse, the projects were in pursuant to the statement that every child deserves a safe, clean, and supportive environment to learn and grow.

He said the projects fall under the theme: “Empowering Education and Sustainable Development in Ikija-Ijebu.”

He said the statement, which was the driving force, was not just the vision of SOS, but also the compelling force that pushes it to deliver on its mandate for children and the community at large.

According to Erhumwunse, the SOS has executed several projects in Ikija-Ijebu Community, to see improve welfare of residents including youths.

He said, “Ikija-Ijebu in Ogun state has been a huge part of our implementation as an organization because of their strength and resilience as a community.

“They have shown great commitment to becoming a place and home for children, nurturing their dreams and hope into reality.

“SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria supported two Village Savings and Loan Association in Ikija Community with seed grants to empower Caregivers financially, ensuring their children have access to essential needs such as food and healthcare.

“A total of 50 caregivers out of the 68 families in Ikija benefitted from this support. Our CBO partner, received sub-grants to provide targeted support to 263 programme participants and other community members, enhancing the overall impact of our interventions.

“The community was also receptive to the creation of a Children and Youth Council to build the capacity of young people to actively engage in civic matters and advocate for their rights at various levels of governance.

“The solar-powered potable water facility providing clean water to over 200 students and the community at large, the renovation of two classroom blocks and classroom furniture at Community Primary School Ikija-Ijebu, were meant to address critical challenges of access to clean water, proper sanitation and quality education.

“This is laying the groundwork for a healthier, more prosperous future for Ikija-Ijebu.”

Describing the projects as community-driven effort, the SOS boss said the role of the organisation, is to provide support, but it is the people of Ikija-Ijebu who will continue to carry this forward.

He added that together with the community, they are creating the building blocks for a brighter future.

“We are grateful to the Government, our traditional and religious leaders and the community structures for their partnership towards this. This collaboration has allowed us to come together to create a sustainable future, where children are empowered to reach their full potential,” he said.

Appreciating the donation, the Headteacher of the school, Mrs Oyewole Omowunmi, commended the organisation for the donation especially that the projects, came in his own time as the head of the school.

She said the donation remained remarkable in the delivery of quality education in the local government.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, commended the SOS for the donation.

Arigbabu, who was represented by the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) for Ijebu East, Mr Valentine Amosu, commended the organisation for the donation.

He enjoined the teachers to guide the pupils to ensure good use of the facilities.