Mutfwang: Plateau Killings Are Pure Genocide Orchestrated By Terrorists

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State in this interview addresses persistent security challenges in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state describing the recent attacks resulting in the loss of lives and property as a deliberate act of genocide aimed at land grabbing. He also salutes President Bola Tinubu for his political will in responding to the crisis and ensuring restoration of law and order in the state. SerikiAdinoyi brings excerpts:

What more do we need to know? As of now, there are reports that the death toll may have risen to over 60. What are the actual figures?

Thank you, Nigerians, for the outpouring of sympathy and concern over these dastardly attacks. The statistics you’ve mentioned are not far from what we have. However, we are being cautious not to speculate. Some corpses have been discovered in the bushes, as many fled for safety during the attacks. We’re taking proper stock and will release verified figures soon—on casualties, deaths, and houses burnt.

That said, we have intensified surveillance, increased security personnel, and deployed more assets to the affected areas. I want to acknowledge the concern shown by President Bola Tinubu—even while abroad, he has consistently reached out. The Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the National Security Adviser, and the Inspector General of Police have all been involved. Today, we received additional security personnel and resources. The Police DIG Operations is on the ground, coordinating efforts to repel these forces of terror.

Can you give us a clearer picture of what exactly is happening on the Plateau? We witnessed similar events in December 2023. Who are these attackers, and what is their intent?

Let me put this in proper context. This latest attack began in Ruwi, a community near the local government headquarters. The people were observing a wake—mourning the death of a loved one—when they were suddenly attacked. It wasn’t even in the dead of night; it happened late in the afternoon. There were no provocations or prior incidents to justify such violence. These attacks weren’t reprisal in nature. Given this pattern, I have no choice but to conclude that these are terrorist organizations deliberately targeting our people. The land in question is very fertile—rich in food produce and mineral deposits. We’ve observed a pattern over the years: at the beginning of the farming season, communities are attacked and destabilized so that they can’t plant. If they manage to farm, another wave of attacks occurs during harvest.

We’ve been intervening to help communities resist such intimidation. We’ve deployed Agro-Rangers from the Civil Defence Corps, equipped them with motorcycles, and armed them to protect farmers. This strategy contributed to a stretch of relative peace since December 2023. Unfortunately, this current attack has shattered that peace.

Some of these attackers disguise as herdsmen, moving cattle as cover, while carrying sophisticated arms. This raises serious questions about their real motives. However, the national outrage this time may be a turning point. A few arrests have been made, and we hope these will lead to valuable intelligence.

We’ve worked hard to promote communal harmony, and to a large extent, we’ve succeeded. But this attack blindsided us.

It’s devastating, and we’re doing all we can to uncover the causes and secure lasting peace. Bokkos was similarly affected in December 2023, along with Barkin-Ladi, and now again.

Are these attacks targeted efforts to wipe out entire communities? If so, why?

It appears so. These attacks have persisted for over 30 years but rarely made national headlines. Bokkos is blessed with a beautiful landscape and rich mineral resources, but it’s also a rugged, challenging terrain. The communities attacked now were also hit in 2023. For example, Ruwi lost about 17 people in 2023 but recovered and rebuilt—showing remarkable resilience.

If such communities have faced sustained attacks for over a decade, then there’s no other logical conclusion than that these are deliberate, coordinated efforts to displace the people and reoccupy their land.

As I speak, no fewer than 64 communities in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and Riyom LGAs have been taken over by bandits. These lands have been renamed and are now occupied by strangers—while the original inhabitants remain displaced.

Dialogue is ongoing to ensure the return of these communities. But the proliferation of sophisticated weapons in the hands of non-state actors has made peaceful coexistence more difficult.

This is more than a communal clash—this is genocide, orchestrated by terrorists. The critical question is: who is sponsoring this terrorism? The security agencies must help us find out. It’s time for a united and coordinated intelligence effort to expose the masterminds and bring this to an end.

From your comments, this seems like a clear case of genocide with land grabbing as the motive. Can you speak more about those occupying the land—what are they doing there? Mining? Farming? What economic interests are driving this?

A – Available intelligence suggests a lot of covert activities are ongoing in the occupied areas. Unfortunately, even security operatives often hesitate to enter these places due to potential compromise. There have been instances where security operations were leaked, giving perpetrators time to cover their tracks. We’ve lost not just communities, but also schools, healthcare centers, and other public infrastructure. Our culture of hospitality on the Plateau makes it difficult to quantify the scale of displacement—many internally displaced persons are hosted by relatives, making the crisis appear less severe than it truly is.

Now, who are these people?

A – We’re still piecing together a full picture. What we do know is that illegal mining is rampant in these occupied areas—mining that is not captured in federal government data. There’s also widespread illegal arms trafficking. These areas have become safe havens for criminal elements. The criminal justice system has also failed us in the past—suspects are arrested and then mysteriously released due to high-level interference. However, with the recent arrests, we are determined to ensure justice is served and those responsible are held accountable.

I can imagine what is going on in your mind right now. You have the title—the Chief Security Officer—but it appears there are encumbrances, some things that are stopping you from being able to act in full capacity. If you had the powers, what would you have done differently?

A – Thank you. This brings to the fore the national debate around the need for state police. I remain an unrepentant advocate for it—not because the current security forces aren’t doing their best. In fact, I want to sincerely thank the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and all the security agencies working tirelessly.

But the reality is this: their terms of engagement are largely reactive. Proactive measures are rare, even when intelligence suggests something might happen. That’s why many communities are now taking the initiative to defend themselves. And this is something we want to avoid. We have always believed in working through conventional security forces. Operation Rainbow, which some bandits have tried to discredit, is a reinforcement outfit. They don’t operate independently; they support and work with conventional forces. We’re now investing more in training them, so that once the regular forces finish their assignments, Operation Rainbow can hold the ground. Communities that were attacked in 2023 and again recently could have avoided being taken by surprise if we had a properly armed and trained local presence. However, we cannot continue leaving arms in the hands of non-state actors. That’s why the establishment of state police has become not just important, but urgent.

Your state sandwiched in the north-central region, bordered by Kaduna, Bauchi, Taraba, Benue, Kogi, parts of Kwara and Niger. Given this vulnerable location, are there signs of land grabbing and even possible genocide? And who exactly are these people?

Plateau is landlocked and surrounded by multiple states—Kaduna, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe. What we’re witnessing is cross-border banditry. Sadly, in Nigeria, banditry has become synonymous with certain nomadic groups. While I haven’t personally encountered them, survivors tell us that many of these attackers speak no Nigerian language—they’re likely foreign. Some do migrate from the northwest into Plateau, and it appears that across the North Central—except maybe Kwara—nowhere is truly safe. These criminal elements have taken over forests and waterways.

We must confront the root of this issue. The era of mobile, open grazing is over. It benefits neither the herders nor our economy. If we transition to modern ranching, it becomes easier to identify those in our forests. If you’re not herding cattle, then what are you doing there? That’s the question.

There’s a growing perception among some residents that these attackers tend to speak Kanuri or Fulani, and some describe their behavior as having “Fulani tendencies.” That’s quite troubling, isn’t it?

Well, let me begin by saying I don’t want to be accused of ethnic profiling. Those who know me understand that I am not an ethnic bigot. In Plateau State, we’ve tried to operate with fairness, justice, and inclusivity at the core of our governance. We believe in freedom of movement and equal rights for all citizens.

That said, we cannot shy away from reality. It’s a fact known to most Nigerians that the majority of herders—who are often at the center of these conflicts—speak a particular language. However, this doesn’t mean others are never involved. When such cases arise, we do not shield them—we ensure they are held accountable. The broader concern here goes beyond ethnic lines—it’s about national security. The troubling developments we’ve seen in Borno, Zamfara, and Sokoto are now creeping into the North Central region. This is no longer just a regional issue; it’s a national menace. We need a coordinated, national response. One of the key enablers of this crisis is the practice of mobile cattle rearing. If we can develop a sustainable solution to that, it would significantly reduce the problem and help us identify criminals for who they truly are—not by their ethnicity or language, but by their actions.

Do you feel helpless, security-wise?

Not helpless—frustrated. We’ve held countless security meetings, deployed resources, motivated and mobilized security forces. Yet, when these breaches happen, it’s deeply frustrating. But I want to assure you: frustration has only fueled my determination. We will find a solution to this madness.

These gun-wielding men—armed and deadly—where do they go after the attacks? What are your people saying?

They operate with the element of surprise. When they strike, villagers are too focused on escaping to observe or pursue. In a few cases, some attackers are identified as locals who act as gatekeepers, giving access to these criminals. After the attack, they vanish—highly mobile, hard to trace. Yes, we’ve invested in surveillance technology—drones, for example—but technology doesn’t fly 24/7. We often launch after the fact, tracking movement but not always getting clear visuals. However, we’re scaling up our tech capabilities and exploring more ways to use innovation in both prevention and identification.

How do you plan to reclaim and maintain control of your land?

It’s important we debunk outdated narratives. This is no longer a farmers-herders clash or an indigenes-versus-settlers issue. What we’re facing is terrorism. It’s criminal, it’s genocidal. When you know your adversary, you can sit at a table and negotiate. But when you’re dealing with a faceless enemy, who do you talk to? That’s the problem. Still, Plateau is a land of hospitality. Any peace-loving person who needs land to farm can easily get it, provided they respect community customs. This has always been our culture.

Unfortunately, there are also internal saboteurs—irresponsible politicians who exploit these crises to score political points and spread propaganda. But Plateau people see through it. We’ve worked hard to restore peace since the December attacks, and there’s been real progress. Hotel occupancy has gone up. People are returning. We are resilient, we are hopeful.

And the faceless nature of these attacks—do you suspect powerful sponsors behind them?

Absolutely. This issue is deeper than the attackers on the ground. Have you considered the kind of ransom money being exchanged in kidnappings? When these criminals are caught, they don’t appear to have kept the money. So where did it go? Clearly, there are powerful backers behind the scenes. We need our security agencies to dig deeper and unearth these sponsors. Until we expose them, we’ll keep treating symptoms instead of curing the disease.

The President has called you, and in speaking with you, what did you ask him? What specifically would you say is a solution that you are seeking?

Yes, I did speak with the President. He actually called me, and I was quite encouraged by his concern and support. He has never hidden his desire to see an end to these ugly episodes, and I truly appreciate that. The President asked me what more could be done. In response, I emphasized that we must approach the situation in phases—both immediate and long-term.

For the immediate, we need to reinforce security deployments in the most strategic manner. We require more boots on the ground. Our borders are extensive, and in places like Bokkos, the terrain is particularly treacherous. Access to some communities is extremely poor.

One of our resolutions is to aggressively open up rural areas to improve mobility and response time. We’re also considering discussions with telecom operators to expand telecommunications infrastructure to these remote communities. Ordinarily, these areas hold little commercial value for the telecoms, but as a government, we must take responsibility to facilitate communication in these hard-to-reach places. Beyond that, we need to reconscientize the communities. These people are not giving up their lands, nor are they running away. If they must return and live peacefully in their ancestral homes, the rules of engagement must change.

That’s why we’re urging Mr. President to accelerate the process of implementing state police. Everything necessary to make that a reality must be facilitated promptly.

You’ve spoken about state police. But considering your concern about arming vigilantes, how do you define state police, and how would it help in this situation?

State police, to me, is an official, structured security organization under proper supervision. It is not amorphous or fluid. The challenge with vigilantes is that they are often volunteers and not easily controlled.

A state police force, on the other hand, is organized, accountable, and operates within a legal framework. That means any assets or resources put in their hands can be properly managed and monitored.

Another important aspect is the ease of command and familiarity with the terrain. When we deploy security personnel from far-flung areas who don’t understand the environment, they often fall victim themselves before they can even adapt. Unfortunately, we’ve had cases where even trained security personnel have been caught off guard. Yes, there’s a recurring fear that state police could be misused—especially given our political climate and level of development. But we cannot continue to be ruled by fear. Instead, we must develop a system where state police is effectively supervised by federal structures to prevent abuse while ensuring responsiveness.

If you had the opportunity to acquire one superpower—something beyond your current capacity as governor—to protect your people, what would it be?

Honestly, all I ask is for the full cooperation of the security agencies charged with protecting lives and property. We must intensify our intelligence-gathering capabilities. And more importantly, we must be patriotic and decisive in acting on the intelligence we receive.

When perpetrators are apprehended, we must be bold enough to prosecute and make examples of them. That’s how deterrence is built.

I ask only that the President continues to strengthen our resolve and empower us to mobilize every asset available to ensure that lives and property across our communities are protected.