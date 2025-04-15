FG Seek Stakeholders Partnership on Livestock Production 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has called for stakeholders partnership in Nigeria to ensure an increase livestock production in the country

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muhktar made the disclosure at the Northern Nigeria Livestock Summit with the theme, “Livestock Management Practices in the 21st Century.”

Muktar, noted that livestock accounted for about 6 per cent of Nigeria Gross Domestic Product (GDP), adding that the industry provides employment to millions of people mostly in rural areas

Represented by a director in the Ministry Abdulkareem Durosilorun, Muktar, applauded president Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the creation of the Ministry of Livestock which according to him, aimed at tapping into the hidden but vast economic benefits

According to him, The Livestock industry is a significant contribution to the Nigrian economy. The industry also provides employment opportunities for millions of people particularly in rural areas, where livestock production is a primary source of income.

He maintained that the industry play crucial role in food security, providing a significant portion of the country protein requirements.

Muktar, while highlighting challenges bedeviling the industry which includes, low productivity, disease outbreak, limited access to finance and climate change, however said these challenges can be address through an improved breeding practices, sustainable feeding practices, interpreted disease management and digital technologies