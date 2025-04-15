  • Tuesday, 15th April, 2025

FG Seek Stakeholders Partnership on Livestock Production 

Business | 1 hour ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The federal government has called for stakeholders partnership in Nigeria to ensure an increase livestock production in the country 

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muhktar made the disclosure at the Northern Nigeria Livestock Summit with the theme, “Livestock Management Practices in the 21st Century.” 

Muktar, noted that livestock accounted for about 6 per cent of Nigeria Gross Domestic Product (GDP), adding that the industry provides employment to millions of people mostly in rural areas

Represented by a director in the Ministry Abdulkareem Durosilorun, Muktar, applauded president Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the creation of the Ministry of Livestock which according to him, aimed at tapping into the hidden but vast economic benefits

According to him, The Livestock industry is a significant contribution to the Nigrian economy.  The industry also provides employment opportunities for millions of people particularly in rural areas, where livestock production is a primary source of income.

He maintained that the industry play crucial role in food security, providing a significant portion of the country protein requirements.

Muktar, while highlighting challenges bedeviling the industry which includes, low productivity, disease outbreak, limited access to finance and climate change, however said these challenges can be address through an improved breeding practices, sustainable feeding practices, interpreted disease management and digital technologies 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.