  • Tuesday, 30th June, 2026

PwC Nigeria Announces Four New Partners

Business | 5 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede  

PwC Nigeria has announced the admission of four new partners effective 1 July 2026 as part of PwC Africa’s admission of 20 new partners across the region.

The new partners are Adesola Abiodun (Advisory Services), Oluwadamilola Dada (Assurance

Services), Ugochi Ndebbio (Tax & Regulatory Services), and Emeka Chime (Tax &  Regulatory Services).

Their admission comes at a pivotal moment as organisations navigate rapid technological disruption, evolving stakeholder expectations, and shifting regulatory and economic realities. The new partners bring the expertise and leadership needed to support organisations to thrive in this dynamic environment.

This year’s partner admissions also reflect PwC Africa’s continued commitment to diversity and inclusion, with women representing 55% of the total cohort.

Commenting on the admissions, Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, Sam Abu in a statement said: “I am delighted to welcome four new partners to our partnership in Nigeria. Their admission recognises years of exceptional performance and marks their rise to the highest level of the profession.

“Over the years, they have supported our clients and helped shape our people and our firm. As

businesses navigate a world of accelerating change, they need trusted advisers who can help them respond with confidence. Our new partners bring the perspective and leadership to help clients build trust, reinvent, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

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