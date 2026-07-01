Lagos Leather Fair Opens With Push for Export Readiness 

Mary Nnah

The 9th edition of the Lagos Leather Fair opened on Saturday, June 27, with Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, commending the fair for driving industrialisation, creating jobs, and aligning with the federal government’s economic diversification agenda. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling local value chains, supporting artisanal craftsmanship, and creating an enabling environment for micro, small, and medium enterprises to compete internationally.

Founder of the Lagos Leather Fair, Mrs. Femi Olayemi, said the platform was launched in 2017 out of frustration with the structural gaps holding the sector back and belief in the untapped potential of Nigeria’s leather ecosystem. While acknowledging the progress made over the years, she warned that infrastructure alone would not build an industry. “Buildings do not build industries. Machines alone do not create ecosystems.

The right blueprint needs to be put in place,” she told guests, noting that the fair’s focus remains on positioning African leather globally, fostering local talent, and driving sustainable manufacturing.

A panel on exportation and compliance unpacked the legal and regulatory barriers that often prevent African brands from entering Western and Asian markets, with experts examining CITES regulations, ethical sourcing requirements, and the trade standards that serve as a gateway to premium retail shelves.

Head of SME and Partnerships at Ecobank, Mrs. Omoboye Odu, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to funding pathways for SMEs and outlined the financial structures available to scale leather design businesses.