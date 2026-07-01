  • Tuesday, 30th June, 2026

Customs Officers Tasksed on Integrity, Stakeholders’ Trust for Economic Growth

Business | 4 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto 

Assistant Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Zone B, Kaduna, ACG Nsikan Patrick Umoh, has charged officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties.

He gave the charge during a working visit to the Command Headquarters in Sokoto.

Addressing officers, ACG Umoh stressed that the reputation of the Service rests on the integrity, discipline and professionalism of individual officers. She warned that misconduct by a few personnel can erode public trust built over years of service.

She quoted the Comptroller-General of Customs as driving reforms to modernize operations and facilitate trade. However, she noted that no reform can succeed without a workforce committed to discipline and national interest.

“Therefore I urge you to be firm but fair, be courteous to compliant traders and uncompromising against smugglers. Let your character bring honor to the uniform,”he told officers.

The Zonal Coordinator also met with critical stakeholders at the Command, including importers, exporters and licensed customs agents. She urged them to maintain trust, transparency and integrity in all dealings with Customs.

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