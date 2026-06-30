At Inauguration of More Road Projects, Tinubu Says His Government was Reflating Local Economy

•Says administration fulfilling promise to uplift living standards of Nigerians

•Returns to Karu, inaugurates roads, one week after water supply project, says it’s part of urban decongestion

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated newly rehabilitated and expanded roads from Karu Interchange to Customs Clinic Junction, in Abuja, including other vital adjoining roads, saying his administration is not just laying asphalt but injecting life back into the country’s local economy.

The inaugurations came a week after Tinubu opened the satellite town water network in the same Karu district.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the road projects and other infrastructure were in fulfilment of his promise to resolve urban congestion and uplift the living standards of Nigerians.

He stated that when he assumed office in 2023, his administration “recognised that true development must reach where the people actually live, work, and commute”.

The president said, “Indeed, this project stands as a clear testament to our promise to resolve urban congestion and uplift the living standards of our people. It is a direct product of our Renewed Hope Agenda in action.”

He explained that for years the Karu corridor, which served as a critical gateway between the FCT and neighbouring states, grappled with severe traffic congestion that drained the productivity and energy of residents.

Tinubu said the newly constructed and rehabilitated roads had dramatically cut down “daily travel times, eliminates frustrating gridlocks, and ensures that businesses in this densely populated area can thrive under the right conditions”.

The president said, “A premium road network must also prioritise the safety of its users both day and night. To ensure maximum security along this corridor, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has installed modern solar-powered streetlights along the entire road network, illuminating dark stretches, drastically reducing night-time crime, and improving visibility for motorists.”

He attributed the rapid physical transformation across Abuja to “the dogged, relentless and focused supervision” of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, stating that the aggressive implementation of his administration’s urban renewal master plan is visible for all to see.

He stated, “I sincerely commend the Minister and his team. By prioritising high-density, strategic satellite nodes like Karu alongside the city centre, the FCT Administration is validating our governance philosophy: that the wealth of this territory must yield practical, everyday comfort for all socio-economic classes.

“I also commend the contractor Abdul-Val Nigeria Limited for quality work and timely delivery. They have demonstrated that Nigerian firms can match international benchmarks for quality, structural integrity, and project management.”

Tinubu charged traditional rulers, market women, youth leaders, and the entire Karu residents to protect the roads from vandalism, indiscriminate roadside dumping that clogged drainage systems, and ensure the roads served as a secure foundation for their “commerce, safety, and long-term community pride.”

Earlier, Wike said the support given to the administration of the FCT by Tinubu was unprecedented and a demonstration of his commitment to the wellbeing and welfare of the people.

Wike stated that residents of the territory and its environs were overwhelmed by the developmental strides in the FCT and assured them of that the momentum would be sustained.

The minister commended the steadfastness and commitment of the contractor that handled the infrastructure project in Karu and environs, particularly in aligning with the agenda of the federal government to transform the state of infrastructure across the country.

Presenting the project’s overview, Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) FCT, Hon. Zulkiflu Abdulkadir, said improving the state of infrastructure in the satellite towns and area councils as well as uplifting the lives and livelihoods of the residents were critical to the development of the FCT.

He said the project, which comprised the installation of solar-powered street lights, construction of drainages and walkways, would improve economic and social activities in Karu town, being the most populated satellite town in FCT.