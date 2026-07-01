  • Tuesday, 30th June, 2026

Firm Collaborates with Experts to Take Preventive Healthcare Services

Business | 4 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

emPLE, one of Nigeria’s fast -growing insurance companies, has partnered with Medplus Pharmacy Limited to provide free preventive and early-intervention healthcare services to local entrepreneurs at the Badagry International Market.

The underwriting firm said this underscores its commitment to empowering people beyond commercial solutions.

emPLE  General Insurance Managing Director/ CEO, Mr Olalekan Oyinlade, said the medical outreach, held on June 17, 2026, served about 100 local entrepreneurs in the Badagry community, providing free blood pressure checks, blood glucose tests, malaria tests, Hepatitis B screening, health consultations, and medication support.

According to him, the screening results showed that 25 percent of traders had malaria, 22 percent had high blood pressure, 15 percent had elevated blood glucose levels, and 4 percent had Hepatitis B.  He said early detection enabled timely intervention, counselling, referrals, and treatment support. 

Also speaking at the event, Managing Director/CEO of emPLE Life Assurance Limited, Jolaolu Fakoya,  said  findings from the outreach reinforce an important reality.

According to him, the reality is that while local entrepreneurs are focused on protecting and growing their businesses, there’s a subtle underestimation of the impact that unexpected health challenges can have on their livelihoods. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.