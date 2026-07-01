Firm Collaborates with Experts to Take Preventive Healthcare Services

Ebere Nwoji

emPLE, one of Nigeria’s fast -growing insurance companies, has partnered with Medplus Pharmacy Limited to provide free preventive and early-intervention healthcare services to local entrepreneurs at the Badagry International Market.

The underwriting firm said this underscores its commitment to empowering people beyond commercial solutions.

emPLE General Insurance Managing Director/ CEO, Mr Olalekan Oyinlade, said the medical outreach, held on June 17, 2026, served about 100 local entrepreneurs in the Badagry community, providing free blood pressure checks, blood glucose tests, malaria tests, Hepatitis B screening, health consultations, and medication support.

According to him, the screening results showed that 25 percent of traders had malaria, 22 percent had high blood pressure, 15 percent had elevated blood glucose levels, and 4 percent had Hepatitis B. He said early detection enabled timely intervention, counselling, referrals, and treatment support.

Also speaking at the event, Managing Director/CEO of emPLE Life Assurance Limited, Jolaolu Fakoya, said findings from the outreach reinforce an important reality.

According to him, the reality is that while local entrepreneurs are focused on protecting and growing their businesses, there’s a subtle underestimation of the impact that unexpected health challenges can have on their livelihoods.