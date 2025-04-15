  • Tuesday, 15th April, 2025

Breaking: Inflation Rises to 24.23%

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodities increased to 24.23 per cent in March compared to 23.18 per cent in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Tuesday.
Month-on-month, headline inflation also increased 3.90 per cent in March compared to 2.04 per cent in February.
Food inflation stood at 21.79 per cent year-on-year compared to 23.51 per cent in February.
Month-on-month, the food index increased to 2.18 per cent compared to 1.67 per cent.

Details later…

