Nkwocha: Politics of 2027 Won’t Distract Tinubu, Shettima from Focused Governance

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Mr Stanley Nkwocha, in this interview punctures reports about alleged rift in the presidency and also bares his mind on some other national issues, including the antics of the opposition lurking in the premature politics of 2027 to distract President Bola Tinubu from the business of governance. Deji Elumoye brings excerpts.

As the spokesman for the Vice President, you must have seen or read of certain publications especially in the social media concerning him. Are you concerned?

Well, it all depends on the kind of issues you’re talking about. If you say we appear to neglect them, then it is either you have not been following our approach to public commentaries or you’re still trying to fathom our mode of engagement with the public.

It is okay for people to speculate about things they don’t understand or lack knowledge of but as a spokesman in the presidency, there are certain things you cannot be in a hurry to do singlehandedly because if you respond to everything making the rounds in the media, you would be putting the presidency at risk of being misquoted, hence giving sponsors of such fake news an edge to further promulgate their falsehood.

If you know the Vice President very well, you would agree with me that he is not a hostile or confrontational leader.

As a spokesman whose primary duty is to manage, protect and maintain his image, I must do all I can to engage the public in a manner that befits his nature. If you have studied the position of Arthur W. Page, one of the pioneering figures in public relations, you will understand what I’m saying. One thing you should know is that, as a government spokesperson, you must sincerely listen to the public, taking into consideration that in a democracy there must be avenues for people to voice their concerns, dissatisfactions and opinions. In doing so most of the time, you don’t have to appear as if you’re on the defensive. You listen more and talk less if you must give the citizens a sense of belonging and make them feel heard.

More often, I do my best to explain, make clarifications when necessary and present the facts, even when it is obvious that what has been reported or insinuated is outright falsehood or has been misconstrued.

Most times, to such mischievious and malicious expressions we just label them fake news and allow the Vice President to continue his job and not be bothered or distracted. Be that as it may, I have had cause to take people on and address issues directly on some occasions. But in most cases, the decision to confront every issue frontally is not advisable. However, like I said earlier, it depends on the kind of issues and of course individual, groups or nature of issue being raised out there.

In the recent past, there have been unconfirmed reports suggesting a seeming rift in the presidency over claims that the office of the Vice President is being undermined and sidelined. What is the situation in Aso Villa?

I think you answered that question yourself when you referred to them as ‘unconfirmed reports’. It means you are also aware that these are fictitious narratives which all well-meaning Nigerians have continued to ignore. They know very well that these reports fly in the face of Vice President Kashim Shettima’s personal commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth, unity, national stability and the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Which office of the Vice President is being sidelined or undermined here? They are probably talking about those of their associations or groups. They certainly cannot be talking about the Vice President of Nigeria, and the citizens know this. Daily, Nigerians watch, see or read on social media, television screens, read on the pages of newspapers and listen to their radio sets how the Vice President’s office has always been a beehive of activities.

If Vice President Shettima is not holding meetings with government agencies or chairing discussions on the administration’s programme, initiatives and interventions, he is in the states spearheading and championing these programmes on behalf of his boss, President Tinubu.

This is a Vice President who enjoys his principal’s trust 100 per cent. In the history of Nigeria, it is under this administration that we have seen the President asking his Vice to represent him at major global events where Presidents and Heads of State from countries of the world make key decisions. Last year, President Tinubu mandated Vice President Shettima to represent him at the United Nations General Assembly.

This is just one of the numerous crucial global gatherings the President has found his deputy to be trustworthy and reliable enough to stand in the gap.

Now, is this the kind of presidency anybody would want people to believe there is a rift that has led to the Vice President being sidelined or undermined? Throughout last week, Senator Shettima had almost all his official engagements in the states where he was representing the President in executing government projects and programmes.

He was in Kaduna and Cross River States where he performed the groundbreaking for the construction of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ), as part of the administration’s drive to transform the agricultural sector and stimulate inclusive economic growth across Nigeria.

I think we have reached a stage in a democracy where our politicians, especially those of the opposition extraction, must understand that you don’t necessarily need to sabotage the government of the day by creating bad blood among our leaders in the selfish bid to grab power at all cost.

It is worthy of note to state here that while Vice President Shettima’s allegiance to his boss remains unshaken, the President is not in doubt about his deputy’s unalloyed loyalty and has not lost his trust in him. For the purveyors of marginalization, President Tinubu and his deputy are fully aware of the schemes of the opposition who think they can distract them from delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.

There are also reports that the North is not happy with the Vice President. The region is reportedly feeling marginalized under this government, with no meaningful projects being executed in the region, and the Vice President who, by virtue of his position, is the supposed leader of the North is not doing anything to protect and push for their interest. How true is this?

Again, you just dispelled this particular claim by saying ‘reportedly’. Let me ask you; what is your observation in respect of this kind of report? Haven’t you noticed how well-intentioned and good-hearted citizens have overlooked these farcical news reports? Nigerians are aware that the unfamiliar and questionable online papers publishing them could easily be induced by the sponsorship of some unscrupulous political elements, and so the best thing to do is to confine such fake news in the garbage can of falsehood.

If you have been following the trend, you will understand why we have deemed it expedient not to lend relevance to thoughtless conclusions by these agents of division.

The recurrent pattern of themes of marginalization of the North and undermining of the Vice President’s office being put on display by the peddlers of these fictitious reports is understandable. We can see the character of their indolence. This divisive rhetoric of marginalisation of the North and undermining of the office of the Vice President is a futile ploy to pitch Senator Shettima against his boss, President Tinubu, as well as to malign the President ahead of the 2027 elections. Unfortunately, the sponsors of this cheap political propaganda are in the shadow of their own goalposts.

The facts clearly contradict these baseless claims. Looking at the leadership of key ministries, we can see significant Northern representation in critical sectors with substantial budgets. For example, the Ministry of Defence has a 2025 budget of N3.1 trillion, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has N2.2 trillion, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has N2.4 trillion, and the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development has N12 billion. Other ministries with Northern leadership include the Federal Ministry of Water Resources & Sanitation headed by Hon. Joseph Utsev, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed by Hon. Yusuf M. Tuggar, and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction headed by Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda. Additionally, numerous important government agencies are headed by Northern officials, including the Nigerian Communications Commission led by Aminu Maida from Katsina, NITDA led by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi from Jigawa, NMDPRA led by Engr. Farouk Ahmed from Kebbi, and NEMA led by Zubaida Umar from Kebbi, among many others.

It is also important to note that major development projects like the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, which begins in Sokoto and passes through several Northern states, and the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict launched in Kaduna State last year, directly benefit Northern communities. The administration has also initiated other significant projects in the North, including the rehabilitation of major dams across Northern states to boost irrigation farming and power generation, expansion of the National Social Investment Programmes with special focus on vulnerable communities in the North-East and North-West, revival of the Lake Chad Basin development initiatives to address both environmental and security challenges, and major investments in agricultural mechanization and processing facilities across the Northern agricultural belt to enhance food security and create employment opportunities.

We all know that this desperate wedge-driving propaganda is so far from accurate and it is laughable. It is being sponsored by the opposition to cause ill feelings between the President and his deputy, and weaken their very cordial working relationship in a desperate attempt to clog the wheels of governance. This, perhaps, explains why no credible media organisation like yours has found such reports newsworthy enough to get even a mention on their platforms.

The 2027 drums have started beating, with gales of defections here and there. Recently, members of some opposition parties, including those who dumped the ruling APC, gathered to form a coalition to unseat President Tinubu. How is the presidency bracing itself for the political battle against the mega opposition that is swelling by the day ahead of the next general election?

Thank you for that question! Let me make it categorically clear that neither President Tinubu nor his deputy, Senator Shettima, is bothered about 2027 politics for now. At the moment, they are focused on pressing issues of governance. What is paramount to them are ongoing efforts to turn around the nation’s economic fortunes for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

Vice President Shettima, in particular, is more concerned about programmes and strategic government interventions that will actualize the policies and vision of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and he has been working round the clock to give his principal the maximum support he needs to move the nation forward.

If at all there is anything the presidency is considering regarding the next election, it is how these policies and programmes would impact positively on the lives of the citizens who are the ones to crosscheck properly whether President Tinubu deserves a second term or not. You can agree with me that the administration has done a lot in wriggling the nation out of the economic morass it was hitherto enmeshed in.

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) declared an unsurpassed surplus of $6.83 billion for the 2024 fiscal year. This shows that President Tinubu’s economic reforms are yielding significant results.

Truth is President Tinubu will always be a very significant and exceptional leader in Nigeria’s democratic history. This brazen attempt by entitled and despairing power grabbers to instigate a crisis within the presidency in furtherance of their political ambitions is a disservice to Nigeria and Nigerians and is not what will give them victory in 2027.

So, how has the Vice President fared so far in the actualization of the administration’s policies and initiatives?

I don’t think you would have space to publish this interview if I go into details about the development strides of the Tinubu administration, especially in the office of the Vice President. Since the beginning of the administration, Vice President Shettima has been at the forefront of implementing the President’s vision for the nation, spearheading policies and programmes aimed at driving national development, economic growth, and social inclusion.

This has been marked by strategic interventions in education, economic revitalisation, and infrastructural development. The Vice President has been particularly focused on empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including support packages such as the N75 billion intervention fund and unconditional grants to outstanding businesses.

In Benue, Ekiti, Jigawa, Enugu, Ogun and Maiduguri, he unveiled Nigeria’s largest ultramodern fashion manufacturing hubs, targeting the creation of millions of jobs and demonstrating the government’s commitment to grassroots economic development.

This year, the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by the Vice President, with the state governors as members, launched the Nutrition 774 Initiative, a new national approach to combating malnutrition across the 774 local government areas in the country. By targeting the root causes of malnutrition and promising lifesaving interventions for mothers and children, the programme is targeted at addressing some of the nation’s most pressing humanitarian challenges, including food insecurity and poverty.

On the international stage, Shettima has been actively promoting Nigeria’s strategic interests. He has been pushing for transformative projects like the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline and the recharging of Lake Chad, positioning these initiatives as crucial for regional economic development, energy security, and addressing climate-related challenges. At this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Shettima positioned Nigeria as a key player in continental economic transformation, championing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with a bold vision of boosting Africa’s economy to $29 trillion by 2050. His passionate advocacy highlighted Nigeria’s demographic dividend and the nation’s potential to leverage its young population and technological strengths in the global knowledge economy.

One of the notable achievements under the Vice President’s watch is education. Last year, he launched the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP), an initiative of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), to drive transformational change in vital education outcomes and the acquisition of vocational skills among secondary school leavers in the six North East states. Recently, Senator Shettima spearheaded the federal government’s takeover of Nok University, transforming it into the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, Kaduna State, as part of the administration’s commitment to educational advancement and equitable access to higher learning opportunities.

This is the same North that mischief makers are busy propagating red herrings about marginalization. The media office of the Vice President has been proactive in keeping the public adequately informed about all that Vice President Shettima has been doing in terms of programmes, initiatives and interventions. We have not relented; all his activities are out there in the media and the public domain for all to see.