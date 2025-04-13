Tinubu Charges Heads of Education Agencies to Protect Integrity of Sector

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has charged heads of education agencies to remain steadfast in upholding federal government resolutions to safeguard the education sector from corrupt and fake institutions.



Tinubu spoke yesterday as the Visitor at the 14th convocation ceremony of the University in Abuja.

The president warned that the integrity of the academic system must not be compromised, and that activities of such certificate holders are checked and put to a stop permanently.



Tinubu said that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) are working in alignment to improve the quality of education and ensure that cases of fraudulent and unrepresentative institutions, both within and outside the country, have no place in the education ecosystem.



The President called on NOUN to take the lead in advancing digital learning across Africa.

He also charged the management of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the transition of the university into a full online university in light of its expertise and mastery of open and distance learning.



The president said that there is a need for the university to take its delivery system to the fullest potential by embracing technology holistically.

The convocation saw the graduation of 17, 420 undergraduate and postgraduate students and the conferment of honorary awards to President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas for their exceptional contribution to the country.



Tinubu, who was represented by Director of University Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Rakiya Gambo said the transition requires NOUN to fully leverage cutting-edge digital tools to ensure accessibility, flexibility, and the overall quality of education.

He said: “It is to the credit of the qualitative education provided by NOUN that the federal government was encouraged to license five new private open universities in Nigeria.”



He added: “The federal government, under my leadership, remains committed to supporting education by liberating information technology to enhance learning. Through strategic intervention, we are ensuring that education remains inclusive and technologically driven.

“In particular, the federal government’s two-thirds form is financing the installation of fibre optics infrastructure at NOUN to provide seamless Internet access to a substantial number of student and study centres across the various geopolitical zones of Nigeria.



“This initiative harnesses the power of technology to improve access to education and foster inclusivity. A large number of our universities have indeed benefited significantly from various federal interventions, particularly in the areas of fiscal infrastructure and research grants awarded to staff through institutional-based research.”

The Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof Peters Olufemi said the university has continued to distinguish itself through its unique convocation ceremonies, which are a reflection of its innovative approach to education.