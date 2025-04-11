New CP Reads Riot Act to Criminals in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The new Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekemi Ojo, yesterday warned criminals to relocate from the state or meet their waterloo henceforth.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday during his maiden media press briefing, Mr. Ojo said that: “Men of the state Police Command are now poised more than before to tackle any crimes from any quarter across the 16 local government councils of Kwara State.”

According to him, “As your new Commissioner of Police, I am dedicated to strengthening the security architecture of Kwara State, and ensuring that all residents can live and work in an atmosphere of peace and safety.

“Kwara State holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to ensuring that it remains a peaceful, secure, and prosperous state.

“Known for its unity, cultural, diversity, and strategic position as the gateway between the northern and southern parts of Nigeria, Kwara State is poised for continued growth.

“However, such growth can only thrive in an environment of security, and that is where my focus will be.

“We will continue to uphold the principles of community policing, which have proven to be highly effective in maintaining peace and security.

“Our approach will involve working closely with vigilante groups, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and all well-meaning individuals to ensure that Kwara State remains free from criminality.

“I want to assure the good people of Kwara State that we will not relent in our fight against crime and criminality. There will be no sanctuary for criminals in this state.

“I also want to emphasize that discipline and professionalism will be the hallmark of the Kwara State Police Command under my leadership.

“Any officer found guilty of misconduct will face the full weight of the law, as I have zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct, like extortion and human right violations.

“A society thrives when there is trust between its institutions and its citizens. I will work assiduously to gain the trust of the good people of Kwara State.”