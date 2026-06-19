Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Petralon Energy Boss, Unuigbe, at 50

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Petralon Energy, Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe, on his golden jubilee birthday celebration.

He described Unuigbe as a patriotic Nigerian and visionary business leader who embodies an indigenous ambition to showcase Nigeria through technical expertise, commercial discipline, and leadership excellence to the world.

Unuigbe, who also serves as the chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), will be 50 today.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Unuigbe as an innovative mind with a clear conviction that Nigeria is a country with huge potential, and every Nigerian must participate in helping the country achieve its goals.

He said Unuigbe demonstrated his belief in Nigeria with the disciplined nurturing of Petralon Energy from 2014 to its place of admiration in the country’s upstream oil and gas sector. “His courage is commendable, but what to emulate is his optimism and patience, which perhaps may have been strengthened by his investment banking background,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged young Nigerians to emulate Unuigbe by identifying investment opportunities in the country “because this rebuilding phase of Nigeria led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only for national development, but also for raising a new generation of business leaders that will carry the legacy of the Nigerian nation.”

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Petralon Energy, Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe, on his golden jubilee birthday celebration.

“I am really proud of his achievements and contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy through his enterprise. I am equally excited that his role as a Director of TSX and Nasdaq SStockholm-listedMeren Energy Inc. (formerly known as Africa Oil) has told a glowing story about the entrepreneurial ingenuity of Nigerians and our capacity to provide enduring leadership.

“As Unuigbe celebrates his 50th birthday, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, and knowledge.”