Lake Chad Basin: Nigeria, EU, France Begin 2nd Phase Initiative to Lift 500,000 Out of Poverty

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





As part of efforts to address the economic and social crisis affecting people living within the conflict areas of the Lake Chad region, the federal government, European Union (EU), France and other development partners yesterday launched the second phase of an economic recovery initiative to help pull the vulnerable population out of poverty.

The second phase of the project known as RESILAC 2 – Inclusive Economic and Social Recovery around Lake Chad which is the brainchild of the EU and French Development Agency and supported by over 20 development partners is targeted at impacting directly on 36,000 beneficiaries in Borno state.

With a total budget of 40 million Euros, RESILAC 2 is co-funded by the EU and AFD and executed by a consortium that includes Action Against Hunger (as lead partner), Care and Groupe URD in collaboration with the CCFD-Terre Solidaite network, 13 civil society organisations, sub-regional and national authorities.

The five phase project is to be implemented in three countries – Cameroon, Nigeria and Chad, with the Lake Chad area and collaboration with the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

Speaking on the project, European Union Ambassador,Gautier Mignot said it is a very important project targeted at helping the communities and especially the most vulnerable, in particular the internally displaced persons to have better opportunities in sectors like forestry, fishery like agriculture and others.

He said the initiative will be implemented in three Local Government Areas – Jerre, Kundiga and Maiduguri metropolis in Borno state while other communities, in northern Cameroon, the Lake Province of Chad will also benefit from the empowerment scheme.

The EU ambassador further said that the programme will be implemented in the third country – Niger when the political conditions are met.

While pledging the support of his country, the Ambassador of France and coordinator of the French Development Agency, Mr. Xaxier Nerun, said the launch of the project reaffirmed a shared ambition, “that of building long-term peace, resilience, and sustainable livelihoods for the communities of the Lake Chad Basin”.

Country Director of Action Against Hunger, represented by Andualan Fekadu described the launch of RESILAC phase 2 programme as a moment that underscores the spirit of partnership and shared responsibility in addressing one of the most complex crises facing communities in the region.

He said the project was built upon three powerful and interconnected pillars – enhancing access to basic social service and promoting social inclusion, whereas the second one is supporting participatory governance and sustainable management of local territories, and the third one is revitalizing local economies and strengthening the Borno State.

“This initiative is aimed at uprooting from poverty and building resilience and self-reliance to over 500,000 people in the region.

“These efforts are the driving forces behind sustainable recovery and resilience in the targeted territories. Regionally, the program fully aligns with the Lake Basin Regional Strategy for the stabilization, recovery, and resilience, and more specifically, aligns with the specific countries and special development plans.

Minister of Budget and National Planning who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Emeka Obimmi, enjoined the implementation partners of RESILAC to use the lessons learnt from the phase one of the project to improve on the deliveries in the second phase.

Also in his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Mamam Nuhu said RESILAC aligned with the Lake Chad Basin Commission’s Regional stabilization strategy, which has been under implementation for the past six years.