Zamfara Lead Poisoning: FG Warns Illegal Miners, Awaits Experts’ Report

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja



The federal government has warned illegal miners to immediately vacate all sites in Zamfara, adding that all mining activities are still on hold until the release of standard operating procedures that will guide the resumption of exploration in the state.

Reacting to news reports of recent lead poisoning in Bugundu Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, said the ban on mining in the state in the last six years meant there shouldn’t have been any reason for lead poisoning.

The minister said the outbreak was evidence that traditional and local institutions allowed illegal miners to operate in their areas in flagrant violation of the ban.

“Every citizen should obey the laws and regulations established by constituted authorities. Our revered traditional institutions and local authorities, which are funded from the federation accounts, have an even higher responsibility to enforce government directives.

“However, where they demonstrate willful negligence and abdicate their responsibilities, they perpetrate a state of anomie with dire consequences, as we are witnessing in this case.”

To mitigate the situation, experts and ministry officials’ reports will recommend specific interventions enabling us to stave off future calamities, he stated.

Alake commended the government of Zamfara State for deploying emergency services to the area and called for more collaboration between the state and officials of the ministry in the state.

His words: “We must work together to kick out illegal miners from all corners to protect the lives of innocent citizens endangered by the desperation of a few individuals to make money at all costs.”

The minister announced that the ministry will soon release comprehensive standard operating procedures to guide the resumption of mining in Zamfara.

The procedures, he explained, shall address cases of existing holders of mining licensess and fresh applicants, compliance with community development agreements, and beneficiation and remediation efforts to overhaul the mining sector in the state.

He also reiterated that the recent approval of the deployment of satellite technology to monitor mining nationwide will put an end to illegal mining and other sharp practices in the sector.