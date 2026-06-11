FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday, Reaffirms Commitment to Democratic Ideals

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day, underscoring Nigeria’s continued commitment to democratic governance and the principles of freedom, justice and national development.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.

The announcement, which comes ahead of nationwide celebrations marking the historic day, is expected to provide Nigerians an opportunity to reflect on the country’s democratic journey, the sacrifices of pro-democracy activists, and the progress recorded since the return to civilian rule.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the government said June 12 remains a significant day in Nigeria’s history in honour of the courage, resilience and sacrifices of Nigerians whose efforts made democratic governance possible in this country.

The statement described the holiday as more than a ceremonial event, noting that it serves as a reminder of the collective struggle for democratic governance and the responsibility of citizens to uphold the values that sustain it.

The declaration comes amid renewed calls by stakeholders for stronger institutions, greater accountability in governance, and increased citizen participation in the democratic process.

Political analysts say the annual observance offers an opportunity to assess the nation’s democratic gains and confront lingering challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship and public trust in government institutions.

Across the country, various activities have been lined up by government agencies, civil society organisations, labour groups and political actors to mark the occasion.

The events are expected to highlight the significance of democratic rule in promoting peace, national cohesion and sustainable development.

As Nigerians prepare to observe the holiday, many citizens have expressed hope that the ideals symbolised by June 12 will translate into tangible improvements in governance, economic opportunities and social justice.

More than three decades after the watershed election that shaped Nigeria’s democratic consciousness, June 12 continues to stand as a powerful symbol of the people’s determination to defend their right to choose their leaders and shape the future of their nation.