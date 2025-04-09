Taiwan: House Committee Reaffirms Nigeria’s Support for One-China Policy

•Rejects contrary position of Head of Taiwan’s Trade Mission

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria Parliamentary Relations has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the One-China Policy, recognizing Taiwan as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, made the statement on Tuesday in response to remarks attributed to the Head of Taiwan’s Trade Mission in Nigeria, Andy Yih-Ping Liu.

Liu’s recently assertion that Taiwan is not part of China was dismissed by the lawmaker as propaganda intended to undermine the strong and mutually beneficial diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and China.

He said: “For the record, United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, recognized the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of the whole China, including Taiwan.”

He added: “The One-China Policy remains the cornerstone of China-Nigeria relations. Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1971, Nigeria has consistently honored this principle. Efforts by Taiwan’s trade office to challenge this stance are futile and will not succeed.”

The chairman criticized Liu’s comments as an attempt to draw Nigeria into China’s internal affairs, insisting that it is a deliberate move to sow discord and provoke a diplomatic rift.

He noted that: “Nigeria’s relationship with China is built on mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s political matters.”

On Liu’s claim that Beijing acts as a bully, Hon. Yakubu highlighting the positive trajectory of Nigeria-China cooperation that has shown mutual respect, said: “Contrary to these baseless assertions, Nigeria has enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership with China, yielding tangible results for both nations.

“Since 1971, our ties have grown significantly. In 2024, during the FOCAC Summit in Beijing, we elevated this relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Today, Nigeria stands as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, with bilateral trade surpassing $20 billion.

“China has also played a critical role in Nigeria’s infrastructural modernization through substantial investments in various sectors, including rail networks, road construction, ports, power stations, and water treatment facilities,” he added.