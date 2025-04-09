Again, Residents Protest Killing of Four Farmers in Ondo

. As assailants kill socialite in hotel

Fidelis David in Akure

Farmers from 13 farming settlement in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday protested the fresh killing of four farmers by suspected herdsmen in the community.

This came few weeks after protesters shut the governor’s office at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, over the killing of another five farmers by armed herdsmen.

Angered by the latest incident, the protesters marched to the popular ShopRite roundabout in the state capital, barricaded the road leading to the governor’s office, causing gridlock for several hours.

They explained that the victims were killed in the early hours of Tuesday while on their way to the farm.

Specifically, the protesters who were armed with leaves brought the corpses of the victims to the scene of the protest, urging the state government to fish out the killers.

The protesters, who explained that the attack has thrown the community in Akure North into mourning, demanded immediate action from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to address the relentless attacks on farming communities.

The traditional ruler of Adeshina Community, Taiwo Samuel, described the incident as one too many.

His words: “Three farmers were killed in the 13 camp in the Ajagbusi area of Ala Elefosan in Akure North Local Council. They were on their way to the farm this morning (Tuesday) when the Fulani herdsmen attacked them and shot them. One person was also killed two days ago.

“We purposely brought their bodies to Alagbaka for everyone to see what we are facing and to prevent any form of denial, which we have experienced in the past.

“The killing of our people by these herdsmen is becoming too much. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa promised us that the place will be fully secured after the last incident. With this latest development, the government must allow us to secure ourselves.”

“It is disheartening that the government will continue to allow these killings to be going on. What we are certain about is that if we should defend ourselves and kill the attackers, we will be arrested and taken to Abuja.”

Samuel further stressed that “during the late former governor’s administration, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, this kind of thing was not rampant, but with the current governor, everything has gone awry. We are tired of these continuous killings; we can no longer sleep in our communities.

“Mr Governor should help us and stop these killings. People that are being killed are humans, not goats. More than 20 farmers have been killed in the past month.”

Similarly, a popular socialite and Chief Executive Officer of Klass Five Hotel, Adesoji Johnson Adeleye, was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday in his hotel located in the Igboliki area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

THISDAY gathered that Adeleye had spent the night in one of the rooms in his hotel but was later found stabbed multiple times by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

According to a source, the attackers gained access to his room and carried out the attack, unnoticed by others within the hotel premises.

One of Adeleye’s close associates said they had hung out together on Monday night and planned to meet again on Tuesday. He described the late hotelier as a long-time friend.

Upon being notified of the incident, detectives from the Ondo State Police Command visited the scene.

The victim’s body was subsequently taken to the morgue at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Akure.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olayinka Alayande, confirmed the development but said investigations were ongoing.

“We have sent a team of detectives to the scene, and we are on the trail of the perpetrators. As soon as we apprehend them, they will be brought to justice,” he said.

Alayande added that the case had been transferred to the state police headquarters for discreet investigation, with a firm commitment to uncover those behind the killing.