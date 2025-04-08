NGO to Build Support Centre for Children with Disabilities

Wale Igbintade

A non-governmental organization(NGO), OAkonsult Disabilities Outreach, which focuses on care giving for children with special needs, is set to build a multi-billion-naira centre dedicated to supporting children living with disabilities.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chief Responsibility Officer of OAkonsult, Mrs. Olufunke Adeloye, said the centre will be a one-stop hub for children with disabilities, offering services similar to those currently only available abroad, particularly in countries like the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

She announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the OAK Centre Prime will take place on April 22, 2025, in Olo Town, near Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

While acknowledging the contributions of various organisations in Nigeria, Adeloye expressed concern over the lack of coordination and inadequate infrastructure to support these efforts.

She noted that most existing initiatives rely on personal resources, placing significant strain on caregivers due to limited funding, facilities, and support.

Upon completion, the OAK Centre Prime will accommodate at least 250 residential children annually, and provide services to over 1,000 non-residential children with special needs.

Adeloye emphasised that families should not be forced to endure the emotional and financial stress of seeking care abroad. The OAK Centre Prime aims to deliver essential services such as education, mental and physical healthcare, and social support—all tailored to the developmental needs of children with disabilities.

The facility will feature:Therapeutic programmes for various disabilities, rehabilitation services, personal care equipment and communication aids among others.

Additionally, the centre will offer residential and respite accommodations, support for families, and create employment opportunities for over 1,500 individuals once fully operational.

Adeloye explained that the vision for the project was shaped by her personal experience raising a daughter with special needs, both in Nigeria and abroad, over the last decade. Through this journey, she encountered many families facing similar challenges and saw the urgent need for a dedicated facility in Nigeria.

“Our mission is to transform the lives of children and young adults living with disabilities by offering a specialized, fully accessible centre that integrates diagnostic services, education, therapy, and respite care,” she said.

“We need the support of everyone—government bodies, philanthropists, individuals, and all well-meaning Nigerians—to make the OAK Centre Prime a reality,” she added.