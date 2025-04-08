  • Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

Breaking: Visionary Banker Pascal Dozie Dies at 85

One of Nigeria’s most respected bankers, entrepreneurs, and nation-builders, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, has passed on at the age of 85.

A family member who confirmed his death to THISDAY disclosed that he died in the early hours of Tuesday. He died a day to his 86th birthday.

Dozie was the founder of Diamond Bank, one of the country’s most innovative banks before its merger with Access Bank. He also served as the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s mobile telecommunications revolution.

Born on April 9, 1939 in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, Dozie’s early brilliance took him from Our Lady’s School in Emekuku to the London School of Economics, where he studied economics and earned a master’s degree in administrative science.

In 1990, he founded Diamond Bank, which became one of Nigeria’s most respected financial institutions before its eventual merger with Access Bank. He later handed the reins to his son, Uzoma.

Dozie was also instrumental to the launching of MTN Nigeria, serving as its pioneer chairman and helping to lead the telecom revolution in the country. His leadership style marked by humility, integrity, and long-term vision earned him widespread recognition, including the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Pascal Dozie leaves behind a legacy of excellence, innovation, and service to Nigeria’s economic development.

He is survived by his wife Chinyere, and children.

